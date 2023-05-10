Industries

Africa


OFM launches exclusive merchandise

10 May 2023
Issued by: OFM Radio
A first for OFM and definitely something for all fans and everyone who loves clothing 'with a twist'.
OFM launches exclusive merchandise

So what's better than listening to your favourite radio station? Being able to wear unique clothes from OFM!

Closet - a brand new initiative where OFM will offer various items for sale to all our listeners exclusively at Grain SA's NAMPO Harvest Day from 16 to 19 May 2023!

Every year, OFM presents fun at our outside broadcast unit, but this year you definitely won't miss the OFM team!

According to Anchen Lintvelt, OFM Sales and Marketing manager, Closet is an exciting new project by OFM designed for all our listeners. “And what better place to launch our exclusive ranges than at this year’s Grain SA’s Nampo Harvest Day. Make sure you visit the OFM outside broadcast to get your hands on our cool gear.

“Real good stuff, for real good people.”

Closet will sell a wide variety of T-shirts with unique slogans – something for every taste. There is also a specially designed limited edition Versus pair of socks – definitely one of a kind! The ever popular and famous #OFMBakkieArm will also be available for sale.

Closet starts with a limited number of products, but watch this space for many more unique items to complement your wardrobe!

Follow OFM's social media platforms from 10 May 2023 where you can have an exclusive look at all the designs available.

Purchase prices are fair and market-related. Our products are of high quality and everyone who acquires a piece can wear it with great pride!

*Please note, only card facilities are available in the store and no cash will be accepted.

For further information contact az.oc.mfo@gnitekram.

OFM Radio
OFM, is Central South Africa's premier commercial radio station, offering a mix of music, news and entertainment. The station serves the affluent SEM 7+ economically active marketplace with a broadcast footprint across the Free State, Northern Cape, southern Gauteng and North West.
