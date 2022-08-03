Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Kantaricandi CQNew MediaMettlestateBusiness and Arts South AfricaAdclick AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingFox Networks GroupRocketseedBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersFlow CommunicationsJCDecaux AfricaThe Odd NumberAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising Analysis South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Shopper Marketing Account Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Account Director: FMCG Hybrid, Johannesburg
  • Senior Digital Copywriter Cape Town
  • Mid-Weight Copywriter Cape Town
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Business Unit Director Cape Town
  • Digital Traffic Manager Johannesburg
  • 3D Multimedia Designer - UK Remote Work City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Direct Marketing and Social Media Officer Gauteng Region
  • Account Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Only 25% of advertisers happy with agency roster structures

    3 Aug 2022
    Agency rosters are undergoing reform with many working on changing current structures.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    According to a report conducted by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and The Observatory International, only 75% of companies are somewhat satisfied with their agency roster structure. They claimed only 25% of these agencies are very happy with their current structures.

    The findings were sourced from 32 advertising agencies across nine different sectors. According to WFA, all the respondents hold senior roles in agency management with 81% in global roles.

    Sixty-nine percent of these companies are currently in the process of changing or have recently made changes to the structure. 2022 data revealed that across all marketing spheres companies generally work with 1-25 agencies.

    Clockwork appointed as content agency of record for Peroni Nastro Azzuro UK
    Clockwork appointed as content agency of record for Peroni Nastro Azzuro UK

    Issued by Clockwork 14 Jun 2022

    “There are many reasons why rosters need to be updated. Sometimes existing structures don’t work due to internal issues at the advertiser end. The accelerating rate of change in consumer behaviour and digital usage makes it highly likely, however, that most rosters are heading for a period of constant evolution as brands seek new ways to be more effective with their marketing communications,” says Julia Kraft, senior manager, global marketing services at the WFA.

    In 2018, data revealed that 60% of agency clients wanted to decrease the number of agency partners on their roster because of the amount of time and resources needed to manage different agencies.

    Some companies now prefer having in-house agencies. According to WFA 80% of responders have in-house agencies which is an increase from 57% in 2020.

    Image: Danette Breitenbach) At the Bookmarks this year Ogilvy took the top honours winning Digital Agency of the Year, and its client Volkswagen South Africa was named Best Digital Brand.
    How to produce great - and winning - digital work

    By 23 hours ago

    The report stated that some of these changes are largely influenced by the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, a growing need for inclusion, diversity, and sustainability as well as the rise of digital.

    The report found that the transforming period takes time and needs resources, eternal assistance, and stakeholder engagement. Meanwhile, a third of advertisers said they either do not have or use a consistent method of vetting agency performance and evaluation. The dominant method used by advertisers to manage agencies is delegating it to marketing. Many of the respondents said they have different core models through their operations, which highlights the complexities of creating specialised roster architectures that work specifically for that company.

    “The one consistent element in all this is that there’s no silver bullet for all. Because businesses and the way they engage with their customers vary significantly from company to company, then so must the model – not only from the agency perspective but also in terms of how the client is organised themselves,” said Stuart Pocock, founder, and managing partner at the Observatory International.

    NextOptions
    Read more: World Federation of Advertisers, senior management, The Observatory International



    Related

    Source:
    Media inflation drives up ad cost1 hour ago
    Conny Braams named WFA Global Marketer of the Year 2021
    Conny Braams named WFA Global Marketer of the Year 20214 Feb 2022
    Source: Getty Images
    Is B-BBEE being properly leveraged for women empowerment?2 Sep 2021
    WFA launches global census of the marketing and advertising industry
    WFA launches global census of the marketing and advertising industry7 Jun 2021
    Mastercard’s chief marketing and communications officer and WFA president, Raja Rajamannar. © .
    WFA calls on brands to hold social media platforms to account28 Mar 2019
    John Little, regional managing partner of The Observatory International.
    #BizTrends2019: Shaping the agency of the future23 Jan 2019
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz