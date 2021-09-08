Industries

Molebogeng Mosime (Mogotsi) appointed as new House of Brave managing director

8 Sep 2021
Issued by: Brave Group
Brave Group announces appointment of Molebogeng Mosime as the first-ever black female managing director of House of Brave - the group's omnichannel communication, brand-building and design business.
Molebogeng Mosime (Mogotsi) appointed as new House of Brave managing director
Lebo joins House of Brave from FNB South Africa where she most recently served as marketing programme lead for pricing and rewards, having held various roles over her nine-year stint.

Lebo is an enthusiastic solutionist who develops customer-centric strategies that drive correct behaviour for both consumers and business. She brings to Brave 12 years of experience and an excellent reputation for solving problems, while improving overall business and client satisfaction.

Molebogeng Mosime (Mogotsi) appointed as new House of Brave managing director
“I am thrilled at the opportunity of coming back to an industry I know and love. Currently ranked number-one integrated service agency in South Africa by Agency Scope 2020, I look forward in making magic with House of Brave and building sustainable client partnerships that will produce work that shakes the core of our beings and also to walk the journey of continuing the evolution of relevance of the creative industry in an ever-changing world,” says Mosime.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Lebo to the group as one of the executives. I think the drive to identify, nurture, grow and sustain female talent, particularly black female talent, is key for the group as well as industry. The Brave Group as a market challenger with only 10 years of existence is still very excited at the journey of positioning the role of creativity in the business environment – our philosophy is simple: Great Country, Great Economy, Great Brands, Great People,” says Karabo Songo, group CEO.

Molebogeng begins her journey at Brave Group as of 1 September 2021, as part of the #LionofHydePark pride.

