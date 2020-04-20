Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Future-proof your agency in the post-Covid world - What clients want

Issued by: Relationship Audits
After eight years of conducting Radar with 15 corporate clients and over 60 agencies of all disciplines, Ann Nurock launched her intensively researched presentation/workshop as to what clients want from their agencies, over a month ago. In addition to the local insights, she also researched some of the best creative agencies globally i.e.: Droga5, David- Miami, BBDO NY and Weiden & Kennedy to understand what they are doing to succeed.

The result was a comprehensive guide to the key issues facing clients, and how agencies need to respond. Issues such as critical thinking, problem solving, staying relevant amongst others. The bookings came in fast and furiously, but so did Covid-19 and everything was postponed. So, like the rest of the world, she had time to stop, think and relook this presentation to also cover the needs of clients in a post-Covid world.

While the clients basic needs don’t change. There are now additional considerations agencies need to recognise in this “new normal” world. A world that will be kinder, simpler and more collaborative. A world where ‘we’ will be more important than ‘me’. When we eventually come out of this lockdown, consumers and brands will behave differently and agencies need to be ready to adjust to this different world.

“Future-proof your agency in the post Covid world. What clients want” will be launched on Monday, 20 April. It can take the form of a 90-minute presentation or workshop Via Zoom, MSTeams or in person after lockdown. Interested agencies and marketers can email Ann on for further details and bookings.

Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
Comment

Read more: Ann Nurock, Radar

Top stories

Future-proof your agency in the post-Covid world - What clients want

Issued by Relationship Audits

East Coast Radio wins at the prestigious Radio Awards 2020

Issued by East Coast Radio

When you see the stone coming, it hurts less

By Richard Lewis, Issued by Dentsu Aegis Network

Find your inner strength

Issued by Grid Worldwide

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.