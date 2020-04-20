After eight years of conducting Radar with 15 corporate clients and over 60 agencies of all disciplines, Ann Nurock launched her intensively researched presentation/workshop as to what clients want from their agencies, over a month ago. In addition to the local insights, she also researched some of the best creative agencies globally i.e.: Droga5, David- Miami, BBDO NY and Weiden & Kennedy to understand what they are doing to succeed.
The result was a comprehensive guide to the key issues facing clients, and how agencies need to respond. Issues such as critical thinking, problem solving, staying relevant amongst others. The bookings came in fast and furiously, but so did Covid-19 and everything was postponed. So, like the rest of the world, she had time to stop, think and relook this presentation to also cover the needs of clients in a post-Covid world.
While the clients basic needs don’t change. There are now additional considerations agencies need to recognise in this “new normal” world. A world that will be kinder, simpler and more collaborative. A world where ‘we’ will be more important than ‘me’. When we eventually come out of this lockdown, consumers and brands will behave differently and agencies need to be ready to adjust to this different world.
“Future-proof your agency in the post Covid world. What clients want” will be launched on Monday, 20 April. It can take the form of a 90-minute presentation or workshop Via Zoom, MSTeams or in person after lockdown. Interested agencies and marketers can email Ann on for further details and bookings.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.