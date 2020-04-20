Future-proof your agency in the post-Covid world - What clients want

After eight years of conducting Radar with 15 corporate clients and over 60 agencies of all disciplines, Ann Nurock launched her intensively researched presentation/workshop as to what clients want from their agencies, over a month ago. In addition to the local insights, she also researched some of the best creative agencies globally i.e.: Droga5, David- Miami, BBDO NY and Weiden & Kennedy to understand what they are doing to succeed.

moc.stiduapihsnoitaler@kcorun.nna

The result was a comprehensive guide to the key issues facing clients, and how agencies need to respond. Issues such as critical thinking, problem solving, staying relevant amongst others. The bookings came in fast and furiously, but so did Covid-19 and everything was postponed. So, like the rest of the world, she had time to stop, think and relook this presentation to also cover the needs of clients in a post-Covid world.While the clients basic needs don’t change. There are now additional considerations agencies need to recognise in this “new normal” world. A world that will be kinder, simpler and more collaborative. A world where ‘we’ will be more important than ‘me’. When we eventually come out of this lockdown, consumers and brands will behave differently and agencies need to be ready to adjust to this different world.will be launched on Monday, 20 April. It can take the form of a 90-minute presentation or workshop Via Zoom, MSTeams or in person after lockdown. Interested agencies and marketers can email Ann onfor further details and bookings.