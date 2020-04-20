East Coast Radio wins at the prestigious Radio Awards 2020

East Coast Radio is beaming with pride after bagging three awards at the 10th anniversary of the prestigious Radio Awards ceremony held virtually on Friday, 17 April 2020.







Gareth Jenkinson also known as G-Dog walked away with the Best Sports Show Award in the Commercial Category for #GDogInJapan for his remarkable coverage on the Rugby World Cup. G-Dog spent an extensive six weeks in Japan and reported live from each game. He has truly marked his territory in the Sports reporting space and was even interviewed on CNN for his expertise. Catch G-Dog, Weekdays on East Coast Drive.



In a first for commercial radio, East Coast Radio launched East Coast Gold in early November 2019. East Coast Gold is an internet radio station that caters to music lovers who are looking for a music experience that embraces their love of classic hits.





Fast forward to six months later, East Coast Gold scoops the Best Internet Radio Show for The More Music Breakfast Show hosted by Gordon Graham.



After many years and awards on East Coast Radio, Damon Beard bagged yet another award, this time for Best Night-time Show Award. He now hosts 3pm–7pm weekdays on East Coast Gold.



East Coast Radio’s managing director Boni Mchunu says: “We are ecstatic with this result and so proud to have been recognised for our hard work in these categories. I would like to congratulate G-Dog, Gordon and Damon as well as all our other nominees for their outstanding achievements. These awards are a true reflection of what hard work, dedication and innovation can bring. It is exciting to see that our newly-launched internet radio station, East Coast Gold, proving to be a success. It is great to see the teams rewarded and recognised for all their hard work, commitment and dedication. We look forward to continuing the great work and being the best in all that we do as KZN’s No.1 Hit Music Station.”



East Coast Radio boasts 15 nominations and three big wins at this year’s Radio Awards of which also being short-listed as a nominee for Station of the Year in the commercial category. Other nominations included:

Best Breakfast Show – Darren, Keri and Sky

Best Drive Show Presenter – Bongani Mtolo

Best Internet Show – Gordon Graham’s More Music Breakfast Show on East Coast Gold

Best Sports Presenter – Sky Tshabalala

Best Sports Show - #GDogInJapan

Best Day Time Show – Stacey Norman

Best Night-Time Show – Damon Beard

Best Night-Time Show – Mike Vee

Best Night-Time Show – Neil Green

Best Weekend Show – ECR Top 40 with Danny and Tee

Best Music Show – ECR Top 40 with Danny and Tee

Best Multi-Channel Promotion - #EastCoastDriveAround

Best Community Project - #MagsPinkDrive

Best Traffic Presenter – Jayshree Parasuramen

Keep your eyes and ears locked to ECR as the station promises to produce more memorable moments, innovative content and hit music.



About East Coast Radio



East Coast Radio, a division of the Kagiso Media Ltd, is one of KwaZulu-Natal’s leading commercial radio stations. Broadcasting from Umhlanga, with an audience of over one million listeners, the station has entrenched itself into KZN people’s lives through multi-platforms, on-air/FM, online and regular major events. For general information, visit



