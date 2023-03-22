Registrations now open for Cannes Young Lions 2023

As the official local representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is once again sponsoring the Film category of the Young Lions competition this year.

Image supplied. The Young Lions competition finds the country’s leading young creative talent for an opportunity to showcase local excellence on the global stage

“The Young Lions competition gives the next generation of industry superstars the chance to prove themselves answering a charity brief under intense pressure over a 48-hour period,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

Last year Ogilvy SA's Christian Botha, art director/writer, together with Rafael Vitor Camacho Ferrão, filmmaker/writer, freelancer, won the Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions competition and went on to win a Bronze Lion for in the Young Lions Film competition at Cannes.

Registration and details

Registration for this year’s competition is now open.

The search is on for teams comprising two young professionals (such as an art director and a copywriter), both aged 31 years old or younger (i.e. born on or after 23 June 1992), and who are currently employed and working in a creative, advertising, production or digital agency.

Here's how it works

The teams of two must register here for the South African Young Lions competition – Film Category.

Registration is now open and will close on Thursday, 30 March 2023. Send your registration to younglions@sterkinekor.com.

A brief will be published on Friday 31 March 2023 from 12pm (noon) on the Ster-Kinekor website.

Once the brief goes live, your team will have just 48 hours to conceptualise, film, edit and deliver a 30/45/60-second commercial on the topic provided. All creative entries must be submitted by Monday, 3 April 2023 before 12pm.

Once you have sent in your entry, it’s all up to the judges, comprising a panel of industry experts and professionals.

The winning entry, as judged by the panel, will be announced in mid-April 2023.

If your team is the one that makes the final cut, the two of you will go on to represent South Africa at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, taking place in Cannes France from 19 – 23 June.

There you will compete against other winning teams from around the world for the ultimate prestige of being crowned this year’s Film Young Lions.

“When you are creating your advert, have fun. It will come across in the final film. Be brave, there are no wrong answers. It’s all about the big idea and the creative concept,” says Wylie.

The entry form can be accessed here.



