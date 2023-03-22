Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Topco MediaDistellMullen Lowe South AfricaStoneTractor OutdooreMediaSASPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadiodotGOODUrban Brew StudiosRogerwilcoOgilvy South AfricaDemographicaGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Cannes Lions Special Section

latest news | videos | www.canneslions.com | @Cannes_Lions | youtube | flickr | linkedIn | rss

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Cannes Lions

Top stories

Registrations now open for Cannes Young Lions 2023

22 Mar 2023
As the official local representative for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is once again sponsoring the Film category of the Young Lions competition this year.
Image supplied. The Young Lions competition finds the country’s leading young creative talent for an opportunity to showcase local excellence on the global stage
Image supplied. The Young Lions competition finds the country’s leading young creative talent for an opportunity to showcase local excellence on the global stage

The competition finds the country’s leading young creative talent for an opportunity to showcase local excellence on the global stage.

“The Young Lions competition gives the next generation of industry superstars the chance to prove themselves answering a charity brief under intense pressure over a 48-hour period,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor.

Last year Ogilvy SA's Christian Botha, art director/writer, together with Rafael Vitor Camacho Ferrão, filmmaker/writer, freelancer, won the Ster-Kinekor Cannes Young Lions competition and went on to win a Bronze Lion for in the Young Lions Film competition at Cannes.

Source: © Freight News https://www.freightnews.co.za/ Freight News]] Sa and Kenya won Gold at the Cannes Loins 2022
Cannes Lions 2022: It's a wrap as SA Young Lions win Bronze

27 Jun 2022

Registration and details

Registration for this year’s competition is now open.

The search is on for teams comprising two young professionals (such as an art director and a copywriter), both aged 31 years old or younger (i.e. born on or after 23 June 1992), and who are currently employed and working in a creative, advertising, production or digital agency.

Here's how it works

The teams of two must register here for the South African Young Lions competition – Film Category.

Registration is now open and will close on Thursday, 30 March 2023. Send your registration to younglions@sterkinekor.com.

A brief will be published on Friday 31 March 2023 from 12pm (noon) on the Ster-Kinekor website.

Once the brief goes live, your team will have just 48 hours to conceptualise, film, edit and deliver a 30/45/60-second commercial on the topic provided. All creative entries must be submitted by Monday, 3 April 2023 before 12pm.

Once you have sent in your entry, it’s all up to the judges, comprising a panel of industry experts and professionals.

The winning entry, as judged by the panel, will be announced in mid-April 2023.

If your team is the one that makes the final cut, the two of you will go on to represent South Africa at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, taking place in Cannes France from 19 – 23 June.

There you will compete against other winning teams from around the world for the ultimate prestige of being crowned this year’s Film Young Lions.

Image supplied: Christian Botha and Rafael Ferrao, the Young Lions competition winners
Local creatives to represent SA at #CannesLions2022

By 11 May 2022

“When you are creating your advert, have fun. It will come across in the final film. Be brave, there are no wrong answers. It’s all about the big idea and the creative concept,” says Wylie.

The entry form can be accessed here.

For more:

NextOptions
Read more: Young Lions, Cannes Lions, Ster-Kinekor Theatres, Lynne Wylie, TVC, youth, Young Lions competition

Related

Source: © Sarah Chai The WFA Wave II is calling for responses to the Global DEI Census. The 2021 Census's most commonly reported forms of discredit are on the basis of age, family status, that is people who have caring responsibilities for kids, the elderly or the sick
WFA calls for responses to its 2023 Global DEI Census15 Mar 2023
Image supplied. 1Life Insurance’s new brand advert, Your life will change when you realise that insurance can help you build generational wealth looks at life insurance through a different lens
#BehindtheCampaign: 1Life TVC approaches insurance differently10 Mar 2023
Source © What 3 Words Lions will support more than 130 underrepresented members of the creative community and emerging talent with access to Cannes Lion
Inaugural Lions Scholarship to support more than 130 underrepresented young people28 Feb 2023
Image supplied. Yoco’s champions of the underdog campaign features real SME owners and their businesses.
#BehindtheCampaign: Yoco's Back the Underdog celebrates SMEs28 Feb 2023
Source:
Report: Pop culture named the biggest influencer on African youth6 Feb 2023
Image supplied. Photo by Cebisile Mbonani © Children's Radio Foundation 2022. Youth reporter Mary-Ann Nobele's podcast I will not grow old here, is a finalist in the Ambies - a first for Africa
First African podcast finalist in Ambies3 Feb 2023
Source © Cannes Lions Cannes Lions owner Ascential is to split in two
Cannes Lions owner Ascential is to split in two26 Jan 2023
https://www.blackagencies.co.za/
Cannes Lions 2023: SA's Tseliso Rangaka named as a Cannes Lions jury president12 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz