The Full Circle 2022: You Cannes not miss this
The Full Circle, an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights, and award-winning work from the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022, will take place on 4 August at 3pm at the Vodacom World Dome in Johannesburg.
The event is brought to you by the official Cannes Lions representative in South Africa, Ster-Kinekor, and the Creative Circle, an NGO dedicated to promoting creativity as a business resource and maintaining high levels of creativity in the SA advertising industry along with Bizcommunity, the event online media partner.
Creative best practices and effectiveness
The sessions will mine and unpack the best of this year’s global winning campaigns, trends and key learnings, and will be of key relevance to creatives, businesses, marketers and anyone with a vested interest in current creative best practices and effectiveness.
Presented by Cannes trend spotter, Ann Nurock, the Creative Circle Cannes Lions jurors and a panel of industry experts, who will reveal and share their vantage points from being on the ground at Cannes.
The Cannes Lions 2022 jurors include:
- Film Lions juror: Fran Luckin, chief creative officer, Grey Africa
- Outdoor Lions juror: Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public
- Health & Wellness Lions juror: Nkanyesi Masango, group executive creative director, King James (Part of Accenture Song)
The panel comprises:
- Vaughan Croeser, marketing director, AB InBev
- Neo Mashigo, chief creative officer, M&C Saatchi Group – Industry craft jury
- Suhanna Gordhan, chief creative director, Duke - Film Craft jury
- Sibusiso Sithole, co-founder and chief creative executive, The Odd Number – Print & Publishing Lions jury
Olympics of the advertising world
“Cannes Lions is like the Olympics of the advertising world,” says Roanna Williams, chair of Creative Circle.
“It’s where world-class creativity takes on world-class creativity. It’s a global barometer for the industry and a critical tool for creative benchmarking in your business,” she says.
“But we all know that not everyone gets to attend Cannes. So, that’s why the Full Circle brings it to you,” Williams adds.
The event is a great opportunity to not only be inspired, reset and walk out with a Cannes do attitude, but you will be awarded the opportunity to rub shoulders with The Creative Circle Cannes judges, marketers, clients as well as all those colleagues you have not seen in years.
For those who are not based in Johannesburg, there is also an online ticket option available.
You can book your ticket here
