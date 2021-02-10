Industries

    Witchery's V&A Waterfront store reopens with a fresh, innovative look

    Ntandokazi NtozakheBy Ntandokazi Ntozakhe
    2 Apr 2024
    2 Apr 2024
    The Witchery Store reopened its doors at the V&A Waterfront on 28 March. The revamped concept store, operated by Country Road Group (CRG), exemplifies CRG's commitment to innovation and improving customer experiences.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Designed with a modern aesthetic, The Witchery transforms shopping into a sophisticated fashion experience. Stylish furnishings, natural textures, and subtle blush accents create an elegant atmosphere that invites customers to explore the latest collections.

    Sharing her excitement, Kay Raidoo, Country Road Group country manager for South Africa, said, "We aimed to create something truly special. I'm incredibly proud of our team. They exceeded expectations, delivering a space that embodies the brand's elegance and sophistication."

    SA&#x2019;s fashion industry yields highest sales in sub-Saharan Africa of $11bn
    SA’s fashion industry yields highest sales in sub-Saharan Africa of $11bn

    26 Mar 2024

    The reopening coincides with the launch of Witchery's new Spring/Summer 2024 shoe and handbag lines, showcasing their commitment to affordable luxury. "We're excited to reintroduce shoes and handbags, designed with meticulous attention to detail," said Kay Raidoo, Country Road Group country manager for South Africa. "These premium pieces embody accessible luxury, elevating any outfit with timeless style."

    Beyond aesthetics, Witchery wants to empower customers through fashion. A combination of digital features, captivating imagery, and strategic lighting creates an inspiring shopping experience.

    About Ntandokazi Ntozakhe

    Production and Content Assistant at Bizcommunity

