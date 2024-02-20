ICT 4th Industrial Revolution
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

LGBET SoftwareSME South AfricaHOSTAFRICAAfriGISNew MediaDomains.co.zaRed Ribbon CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

4th Industrial Revolution Analysis South Africa

SPONSORED BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    What you need to know about crypto exchange control regulations

    By Wiehann Olivier
    5 Aug 2024
    5 Aug 2024
    South African cryptocurrency traders are learning about the tax consequences of their dealings under the Income Tax Act. The challenge comes from Sars' vague advice that "normal rules apply," leaving ambiguity over when cryptocurrency gains are seen as capital or income. Additionally, Exchange Control Regulations are crucial for those using international exchanges, with the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) keeping a close watch.
    Wiehann Olivier is partner and fintech & digital assets lead for Forvis Mazars in South Africa
    Wiehann Olivier is partner and fintech & digital assets lead for Forvis Mazars in South Africa

    Some South African natural persons have leveraged cryptocurrency arbitrage opportunities using their R1m single discretionary allowance (SDA) and R10m foreign investment allowance (FIA).

    These opportunities arise because exchange control regulations limit the amount of South African assets natural persons can externalise annually, creating price differences between local and international cryptocurrency markets.

    The SARB monitors these externalisation events, requiring natural persons to apply for their FIA through Sars e-filing.

    Source: iStock.
    The shift from RMS to RM: What it means for South Africa’s debit orders

    3 days

    Arbitrage traders use their SDA, FIA, and South African rands (ZAR) to purchase foreign currencies like US dollars (USD) through brokers.

    They send the USD to foreign cryptocurrency exchanges to buy digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) or US-dollar-backed stablecoins.

    These digital assets are then returned to South Africa via the respective blockchains, which are not governed or controlled by any international intermediary and are liquidated in the local market for profit.

    Passive and bot trading

    Apart from these arbitrage opportunities, many engage in passive trading between local and international exchanges, exploiting price differences in various cryptocurrency markets.

    Investors also use techniques like high-frequency bot trading, where automated software executes high-volume trades based on predefined criteria, identifying opportunities and executing trades faster than humans.

    Source: Traxer/Unsplash
    Source: Traxer/Unsplash

    SARB’s oversight of blockchain-based digital assets has been limited as it does not oversee, supervise, or regulate crypto assets, as it is not considered legal tender.

    Despite the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) regulating crypto asset service providers, no dedicated laws govern cryptocurrency use in South Africa.

    Consequently, natural and non-natural persons can legally move digital assets from local to foreign exchanges or self-custody solutions without restrictions, as local exchanges do not limit the transfer of digital assets to other sources.

    This allows natural and non-natural persons to “externalise” an unlimited value of digital assets beyond the restrictions imposed by the SARB.

    However, issues arise when investors buy foreign currency using these “externalised” digital assets.

    Challenges in monitoring and compliance

    Concerns emerge when traders buy BTC locally using ZAR, send it to a foreign exchange, and then use it to purchase foreign currency.

    This triggers an externalisation event under exchange control regulations (ECR), contributing to why local exchanges do not facilitate liquidating digital assets into foreign currencies.

    Possible contraventions of ECR occur when natural persons exceed their annual SDA and FIA allowances through arbitrage trading and conduct trading between crypto and foreign currencies or when natural or non-natural persons purchase foreign currency on foreign cryptocurrency exchange platforms without the required approval

    However, traders can circumvent triggering this externalisation event by swapping BTC for a USD-backed stablecoin if this does not affect the profitability of the trade, as these asset-backed cryptocurrencies fall within the definition of crypto assets and not foreign currency, irrespective of the fact that they are linked to the value of a specific foreign currency.

    Source: Dylan Calluy/Unsplash
    Source: Dylan Calluy/Unsplash

    SARB faces significant challenges in accurately monitoring and restricting the “externalisation” of blockchain-based digital assets, as it cannot effortlessly request transactional data from foreign cryptocurrency exchanges.

    To address this, the bank may need to mandate local cryptocurrency exchanges to monitor and limit the value of assets “externalised” to foreign platforms within the allowed thresholds for natural persons.

    Inflow and outflow

    A critical consideration is how to will handle cryptocurrency returning to South Africa amid high-volume trades between local and foreign exchanges.

    With foreign currency, these inflow and outflow movements cannot be netted against each other in relation to the allowed thresholds.

    If similar rules are applied to digital assets, it could severely impact these trading activities.

    Source: Reuters.
    Kganyago unpacks R100bn reserve fund withdrawal

      31 Jul 2024

    Additionally, SARB must determine how to treat the transfer of cryptocurrencies from local exchanges to self-custody solutions, such as hardware wallets.

    These devices, which can be easily transported and used abroad, allow digital assets to be offloaded and exchanged for foreign currency without SARB’s knowledge.

    Self-custody

    The bank will likely consider the movement of digital assets to a self-custody solution as an externalisation of assets, necessitating stringent monitoring and regulation to prevent unauthorised externalisation events.

    Finally, the ability to externalise assets within the allowed thresholds applies to natural persons only, raising the question of whether SARB will disallow non-natural persons, such as trusts and companies, to purchase cryptocurrencies on local exchanges and move these assets to self-custody solutions or send these blockchain-based digital assets to a foreign source as means of payment.

    Read more: foreign currency, bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Wiehann Olivier
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Wiehann Olivier

    Wiehann Olivier is partner and fintech & digital assets lead for Forvis Mazars in South Africa
    Related
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic.
    Scandal-ridden Binance in SA court to keep dealings with local minority partner under wraps
     24 May 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Dollar edges down, ether's 2-month high fuels crypto rally
    21 May 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Nigeria court rules Binance executive can face trial on behalf of crypto exchange
     17 May 2024
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic.
    Cryptocurrency exchange, Binance secures Dubai license
    18 Apr 2024
    Surging cryptocurrency prices have brought more scrutiny to the local crypto market. Source: DS Stories/Pexels
    FCSA crypto licensing cause for cautious optimism and concerns
     20 Mar 2024
    Yande Nomvete, operations manager for Africa at Binance
    Yande Nomvete is championing financial inclusion in Africa through crypto
    8 Mar 2024
    Binance logo is seen in this illustration. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    Nigeria cracks down on crypto, Binance execs caught in crossfire
     29 Feb 2024
    Wiehann Olivier is partner, fintech and digital asset lead at Mazars in South Africa
    A South African perspective on Bitcoin ETFs
     20 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz