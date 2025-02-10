Energy & Mining Markets & Investment
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Forvis Mazars disputes PetroSA deal allegations

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    10 Feb 2025
    10 Feb 2025
    Forvis Mazars has refuted claims linking the firm to the troubled PetroSA deals that have come under public scrutiny. In response to allegations raised in a recent AmaBhungane article, the professional services firm shared a statement with Bizcommunity, asserting that its involvement in PetroSA's transactions was misrepresented and its advisory work remains above reproach.
    Forvis Mazars disputes PetroSA deal allegations

    "We remain confident in the process we followed and the advice we provided to PetroSA," Forvis Mazars stated, calling allegations of negligence and overbilling inaccurate.

    The firm clarified that it had no role in PetroSA’s selection of business partners, including Lawrence Mulaudzi and Gazprombank Africa.

    "At the time of our appointment, PetroSA had already chosen and appointed its partners, and our role was strictly advisory," the statement said.

    Forvis Mazars maintains that its due diligence scope was limited to assessing legal status, B-BBEE compliance, and security clearance based on verified external sources.

    A financial viability review of the partners, it said, was planned for a later stage but was never conducted because the conditions precedent in the profit-sharing agreements was not met.

    No green light

    The article also disputed claims that it gave a "green light" to the deals.

    Instead, Forvis Mazars pointed out that its structuring of agreements provided for conditions precedent with clear remedies, including termination clauses.

    These terms, it said, enabled PetroSA to exit the transactions when necessary.

    Regarding allegations of overbilling, Forvis Mazars confirmed that all invoices were reviewed and approved as per industry standards.

    "The billing concerns are being addressed directly with PetroSA, and PetroSA has not deducted any fees, nor has Forvis Mazars agreed or undertaken to repay any fees," the firm added.

    Standing by the quality of its work

    Forvis Mazars denied any knowledge of efforts by PetroSA to blacklist the firm and described ongoing discussions with PetroSA as constructive.

    We stand by the quality of our work and remain committed to transparency, professional excellence, and ethical business practices.

    The allegations follow an internal PetroSA audit that raised concerns about the firm's advisory role in three major gas deals worth billions of rands, which subsequently unravelled due to financial and governance issues.

    While PetroSA seeks answers and potential refunds, Forvis Mazars maintains its innocence and professionalism in the matter.

    Read more: governance, energy, gas, PetroSA, advisory services, Lindsey Schutters, Forvis Mazars
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz