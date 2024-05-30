Industries

    WCED announces Grade 1 and 8 application outcomes

    30 May 2024
    30 May 2024
    The Western Cape Education Department has said that parents who applied during the on-time admissions period (11 March 2024 – 12 April 2024) will be able to view the outcome of their applications for a place for their child in a school for 2025 on the online admissions system.
    Source: Unsplash

    Schools have been applying their admission policies over the past few weeks to determine successful applicants based on their capacity for 2025.

    Parents will be able to check their outcomes at: https://admissionswesterncape.datafree.co/admissions/admission.sm_admissions_tracking.homepage

    Any parents who encounter technical problems accessing the site can be assisted by calling 0861 819 919. (Press 1 for admissions).

    Parents can expect to see the list of schools applied to, with the outcome of the application to each school visible.

    What to do if you have received an offer of a place

    "If you have received an offer of a place for your child, a button will be visible that will allow you to confirm and accept the place.

    "Parents who have been offered a place must confirm their choice of school by 14 June 2024. After this date, their highest-ranked choice of school will be automatically confirmed," says the WCED.

    What to do if you have not yet applied

    The online admissions system is now closed for Grade 1 and 8 applications. However, parents can still apply for 2025 by applying either at one of our Education District offices or at a school. The schools are able to capture your application, however, this does not confirm acceptance.

