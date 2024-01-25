Unveiling 2024: Exploring the cutting-edge trends and innovations in oral care

And the good news is that exciting innovations are making personal oral care easier today than ever before. Here’s what we found:
Most smart brushes conveniently connect with your smartphone via Bluetooth, while the very latest harness Wi-Fi.
According to Dirna Grobbelaar, Ivohealth's oral hygiene advisor, smart toothbrushes enable patients to improve their brushing technique and elevate their oral-care routine.
“While smart brushes can’t physically improve your brushing, they motivate and encourage you to achieve better oral hygiene and let you know when you are doing it incorrectly.”
And smart toothbrushes can go beyond just brushing. Some are equipped with tongue cleaners or other features. The cutting-edge Oclean X Ultra even gives a daily weather forecast on its colour touchscreen!
AI is also being integrated into at-home oral-care tools. The Oclean X Ultra, for instance, employs AI-powered voice guidance and bone-conduction soundwave technology to function as a personal oral-care coach, telling you how to improve angle, speed and pressure as you brush.
“Balene is a total game changer for people who struggle to brush correctly because of disabilities or other issues,” explains dentist Stephné Fenwick.
Materials are also evolving. Instead of traditional nylon, Balene features antibacterial Tyflex® bristles which last twice as long. Oclean opts for polished TPEE which is soft, flexible and more hygienic than nylon because it dries quicker.
Interdental care, once synonymous with floss, now includes multiple options to clean between the teeth; from soft rubber toothpicks like GUM Soft-Picks to compact interdental brushes and rechargeable oral irrigators.
For a smart solution, the Oclean W1 Smart Oral Irrigator connects to your smartphone, providing immediate feedback on any missed areas.
With innovative, effective tools at your disposal, you can choose how you want to take charge of your oral health and embark on a healthier lifestyle throughout 2024 and beyond.