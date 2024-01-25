Unveiling 2024: Exploring the cutting-edge trends and innovations in oral care

And the good news is that exciting innovations are making personal oral care easier today than ever before. Here’s what we found:

Most smart brushes conveniently connect with your smartphone via Bluetooth, while the very latest harness Wi-Fi.

According to Dirna Grobbelaar, Ivohealth's oral hygiene advisor, smart toothbrushes enable patients to improve their brushing technique and elevate their oral-care routine.

“While smart brushes can’t physically improve your brushing, they motivate and encourage you to achieve better oral hygiene and let you know when you are doing it incorrectly.”

And smart toothbrushes can go beyond just brushing. Some are equipped with tongue cleaners or other features. The cutting-edge Oclean X Ultra even gives a daily weather forecast on its colour touchscreen!