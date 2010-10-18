Healthcare Dentistry
    #Women'sMonth: Dirna Grobelaar leads in oral care innovation

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    Dirna Grobelaar, an esteemed oral hygienist at Ivohealth, plays a pivotal role in advancing the company's mission to deliver world-class oral care products to South Africa. Her work focuses on educating both the public and dental professionals about the latest innovations in oral health.
    Source: Dirna Grobbelaar, Ivohealth’s oral hygiene advisor.
    Source: Dirna Grobbelaar, Ivohealth's oral hygiene advisor.

    Grobbelaar has over two decades of experience in oral hygiene. She uses the latest EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy at her practice at Intercare in Durbanville, Cape Town. As one of South Africa’s leading Swiss Dental Academy accredited trainers, she has taught hundreds of dental professionals about Guided Biofilm Therapy, an innovative new approach to professional oral hygiene.

    In this Q&A, Grobelaar shares insights into her role, the challenges she's faced, and how Ivohealth integrates cutting-edge technology and data to enhance patient care.

    Can you describe your role as an oral hygienist at Ivohealth and how it fits into the company's overall mission?

    Ivohealth’s mission is to bring the world’s best oral care products to South Africa to improve people’s oral health and overall wellbeing. As Ivohealth’s oral hygiene advisor my role is primarily educating the public and dental professionals about the latest oral-care innovations and products.

    How do you stay updated with the latest developments and trends in oral hygiene and healthcare?

    It’s vital for me to keep abreast of the latest developments and trends. As an accredited Swiss Dental Academy trainer, I have access to the latest clinical research and educational content on Guided Biofilm Therapy - a comprehensive approach used in dental hygiene to manage and remove biofilm, which is a collection of bacteria that forms on teeth and gums.

    As a member of the Oral Hygienists’ Association of South Africa (OHASA), I attend seminars and read publications, including the annual OHASA Journal. I also have the privilege of working with a team of dentists at Intercare. Each one of them has an area in which they specialise which means I’m exposed to expertise across cosmetics, periodontal (gum) care, orthodontics and endodontics (root canal treatments).

    What role do you play in the development and implementation of oral-hygiene practices and protocols at Ivohealth?

    Ivohealth and our sister company, Ivodent, have pioneered EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy in South Africa. It’s a completely different approach to oral hygiene and is considered the gold standard for superior plaque removal.

    I have helped to introduce it here by offering the Swiss Dental Academy training to dental professionals, running online workshops and demonstrations.

    Can you share a significant challenge you’ve faced in your role and how you overcame it?

    It has been a major challenge getting dental professionals to adopt the EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy protocol, which is different from the traditional methods taught at university.

    Initially, there was resistance, but by demonstrating the benefits - such as more effective biofilm removal and less need for scaling - we have been able to convince more professionals to make the switch. Now there are more than 70 certified EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy practices across South Africa.

    What recent advancements in product design have been implemented at Ivohealth, and how do they enhance oral care for patients?

    In addition to introducing EMS Guided Biofilm Therapy in South Africa, another recent advancement is the introduction of the Oclean sonic toothbrush brand, including the Oclean X Ultra, probably the most high-tech toothbrush in South Africa, which uses AI voice guidance and brushing scores to help improve brushing technique.

    I didn’t expect Oclean X Ultra to make such a difference, but it’s even helped me and my family improve our oral hygiene habits! I was shocked - when I first used it my brushing score was just 70/100! I realised that I – like most people – go into a kind of automatic mode when brushing the teeth – we don’t think about what we’re doing. The feedback showed me areas I wasn’t cleaning effectively. Today, I’m now brushing much better and so are my children.

    How does Ivohealth integrate digital technology and data into its product offerings and patient-care strategies?

    Ivohealth integrates digital technology through products like the Oclean toothbrush, which uses AI to guide brushing techniques. We also offer online education through the eCademy platform, ensuring that dental professionals stay updated with the latest advancements.

    What impact do you think recent advancements in materials science and biotechnology will have on the future of oral care products?

    Advancements in materials science, biotechnology, AI and other tech are making dental treatments less invasive and more focused on prevention.

    A better understanding of the oral microbiome is leading to the development of oral care products formulated with pre- and probiotics, like the Olgani Probiom range, to help maintain or restore a healthy balance of bacteria in the mouth.

    The technology that is coming will blow our minds. It’s changing rapidly and dramatically.

    How is Ivohealth preparing for future developments in the oral healthcare industry, and what strategies are in place to adapt to these changes?

    Ivohealth is always looking ahead and staying open to new developments. Our team regularly attends international events to stay informed about global trends. We partner with many of the world’s leading oral care and dental brands and have access to a wealth of information through our partners.

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.
