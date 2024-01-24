Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMASAICAMesh TradeAfriGISBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Fintech News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #WEF24: Tech startups to test AI models on European Commission supercomputers

    Katja HamiltonBy Katja Hamilton
    24 Jan 2024
    24 Jan 2024
    Against a backdrop of rapid technological change, economic uncertainty, a warming planet and geopolitical conflict, the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2024 puts artificial intelligence as one of the top potential security risks for the next decade.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    This was a stern warning which Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission issued at The World Economic Forum's 54th Annual Meeting in Davos this month.

    Her sentiment of caution fell in tandem with a reminder that “AI is also a very significant opportunity if used in a responsible way”. The principles of responsible use of AI include those "that enhance human capabilities, improve productivity and serve society”, she said.

    These principles, she added, formed the bedrock of the European Commission’s development and deployment of its Artificial Intelligence Act - “the first of its kind anywhere in the world".

    “When we took office four years ago, we felt the need to set clear guardrails at European level to guide the development and deployment of artificial intelligence,” Leyen said.

    The nascent legislation - set to be greenlighted on 2 February, 2024 - categorises AI systems into four main groups based on their potential societal risks.

    Those falling into the high-risk category will be subjected to rigorous regulations prior to entering the EU market. Once available, these systems will be under the supervision of national authorities, with the support of the AI office within the European Commission.

    Source: Supplied. Nigeria's finance minister, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.
    African nations stall global corporate tax deal

      20 Jan 2023

    With AI as its backdrop, the first half of Leyen's speech focused on the condemnation of Russia's military actions in its conflict with Ukraine, and she drew attention to the economic sanctions Russia faces [wherein which] "it has decoupled its economy from modern technology and innovation".

    She highlighted too, "Finally Russia's failure is also diplomatic. Finland has joined NATO, Sweden will follow suit."

    This sentiment laid the groundwork for her announcement: that the European Union will be providing European startups and SMEs with access to the European Commission’s world-class supercomputers “so that they can train and develop and test their large AI models”.

    “This is similar to what Microsoft is doing for ChatGPT by running it on its own supercomputers," she said.

    "We will put common European data spaces at the service of startups, and we will make available massive amounts of data in all EU languages, because AI should work also for non-English speakers."

    With the European Union comprising 450 million inhabitants Leyen emphasised, “This is the new frontier of competitiveness". “Europe is well positioned to become the leader of industrial AI.

    Source: Twitter/@BRICSza
    Pandor signals SA's likely move to adopting new global trading currency

      11 May 2023

    "The continent has a huge competitive edge when it comes to industrial data. We can train artificial intelligence on data of unrivaled quality. We want to invest in this [because] Europe has got talent. There are nearly 200,000 software engineers in Europe with AI experience - that is a greater concentration of software engineers than in the United States and China."

    Leyen said the future of the European Union’s competitiveness depends on AI adoption in its daily businesses. "I am a tech optimist and, as a medical doctor by training, I know that AI is already revolutionising healthcare. That’s good.

    "AI can boost productivity at unprecedented speed. First movers will be rewarded and will unquestionably win the global race."

  • On 24 January 2024, the European Commission announced the establishment of an AI Office. It will be responsible for implementing the proposed Artificial Intelligence Act at the European Union level. Its operations are set to commence in the upcoming months.

    • Read more: European Commission, World Economic Forum, artificial intelligence, AI, EU, Ursula von der Leyen, Katja Hamilton, ChatGPT
    NextOptions

    About Katja Hamilton

    Katja is the Finance, Property and Healthcare Editor at Bizcommunity.


      Related

      Source: WEF Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce; Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer; Jeremy Hunt, chancellor of the Exchequer of the UK; Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture; and CNN host Fareed Zakaria speak about technological advances on 18 January
      Davos: 4 themes for PR and communication practitioners for 2024
      8 hours
      Source: © 123rf The CMO Council has released its year-end scorecard of B2B marketing effectiveness
      Marketers give account-based marketing revenue growth marginal grades in new CMO report
      1 day
      4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
      4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
       1 day
      Image supplied. Geoff Cohen, DYDX addresses the alarming trend in digital advertising; AI-driven fake advertising websites
      #BizTrends2024: Geoff Cohen - The alarming digital trend of AI-driven fake advertising websites
       1 day
      Source: Twitter/@Isaac_Herzog. Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressed The World Economic Forum's 54th Annual Meeting in Davos last week, calling on world leaders to not forget the hostages taken captive by Hamas gunmen on 7 October 2023. The hostages include both Israelis and Muslims, among them Kfir Bibas who turned one last week. President Herzog is seen here seated at #WEF2024 next to a photo of Kfir Bibas, taken shortly before Bibas was abducted.
      #WEF24: Israeli president addresses dire health of Hamas-held hostages
       2 days
      Source:
      #WEF24: Global leaders unite to drive initiatives for climate action and clean energy
       19 Jan 2024
      Samsung managed to increase the screen size of the S24 series over its predecessors, but in the same handset size.
      Samsung leverages partnerships to elevate Galaxy S24 series
       19 Jan 2024
      #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
      #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
       19 Jan 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz