Unlock your future: Apply now for the MultiChoice 2025 Bursary Programme

MultiChoice is excited to announce that applications are now open for its 2025 Bursary Programme, reinforcing its commitment to empowering South African students and supporting education in fields critical to the country’s future workforce. The bursary programme offers students the financial support they need to unlock their potential and pursue their dreams.

Since its inception, the MultiChoice Bursary Programme has invested R31m in education, helping thousands of students achieve their academic goals and build meaningful careers in key industries.

For the 2025 academic year, MultiChoice is offering 230 bursaries to undergraduate and postgraduate students pursuing studies in critical and scarce skill fields. These include disciplines within the STEM focus areas, as well as media and entertainment scholarships, such as:

Actuarial science



Electrical, electronic and information engineering



Information technology (AI and robotics)



Data and information science



Digital media technology



Film and television, marketing



Sound engineering



Filmmaking



Accounting and finance

Through this programme, MultiChoice not only supports students, but strengthens the country’s workforce by equipping it with skills needed for tomorrow’s challenges.

Who can apply?

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a South African citizen.



Be registered or intend to register at a South African institution for a field aligned with MultiChoice’s focus areas.



Achieve a minimum of 75% (matric) or 65% (current university students).



Be a first-time undergraduate and postgraduate student (Honours and Masters) at South African institutions of higher learning.



Applicants will be considered based on academic performance and financial need, as per the MultiChoice external bursary policy.



The bursary covers one academic year only and does not apply to historical debt. Applications will be evaluated based on both financial need and academic merit.

To ensure a seamless application process, MultiChoice has partnered with Skills 123 for bursary administration, alongside Student Village, whose extensive campus network ensures accessibility for students nationwide

The programme is open to South African students registered at higher learning institutions and covers all levels of study up to NQF 9.

The application deadline is 29 January 2025. Eligible students are encouraged to prepare and submit their applications early, as incomplete or unsigned applications will not be considered.

To apply, visit https://multichoice.bursary.sv.co.za/ and explore the MultiChoice website to discover how MultiChoice is investing in the future of South African youth and shaping educational opportunities.



