Tshepo Bopape awarded inaugural Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award

Dalro Gallery in partnership with The Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize Foundation has named Tshepo Bopape as the recipient of the inaugural Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award. The award is an opportunity for young South African artists to accelerate their careers and make their mark in the art world.

Tshepo Bopape. Image supplied

Bopape has not only gained recognition but also a transformative nine-month art residency. This includes a dedicated studio space, a stipend for materials and framing, and a living allowance, equipping him with the necessary resources to further refine his artistry. He will have the privilege of presenting his creations from the residency at a solo exhibition scheduled for March 2025.

In addition, Keabetswe Seema was awarded the Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize.

The announcement was made at the exhibition launch and attended by art enthusiasts and industry professionals alike - a testament to the vibrancy of South Africa's art scene, igniting conversations and inspiring creativity.

The exhibition, featuring Tshepo’s exceptional artworks and the finalists of the Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award and Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize, will be on display at the JSE from 15 May 2024 to 24 June 2024. It will then move to the Dalgro Gallery, where it can be viewed from 27 June 2024 to 17 July 2024.