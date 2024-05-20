Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Publicity WorkshopNorth-West University (NWU)OnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Art News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

Bantu Holimisa talks about the fragility of the ANC

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Tshepo Bopape awarded inaugural Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award

    20 May 2024
    20 May 2024
    Dalro Gallery in partnership with The Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize Foundation has named Tshepo Bopape as the recipient of the inaugural Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award. The award is an opportunity for young South African artists to accelerate their careers and make their mark in the art world.
    Tshepo Bopape. Image supplied
    Tshepo Bopape. Image supplied

    Bopape has not only gained recognition but also a transformative nine-month art residency. This includes a dedicated studio space, a stipend for materials and framing, and a living allowance, equipping him with the necessary resources to further refine his artistry. He will have the privilege of presenting his creations from the residency at a solo exhibition scheduled for March 2025.

    Tshepo Bopape awarded inaugural Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award

    In addition, Keabetswe Seema was awarded the Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize.

    The announcement was made at the exhibition launch and attended by art enthusiasts and industry professionals alike - a testament to the vibrancy of South Africa's art scene, igniting conversations and inspiring creativity.

    The exhibition, featuring Tshepo’s exceptional artworks and the finalists of the Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award and Blessing Ngobeni Art Prize, will be on display at the JSE from 15 May 2024 to 24 June 2024. It will then move to the Dalgro Gallery, where it can be viewed from 27 June 2024 to 17 July 2024.

    NextOptions

    Related

    Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award calls for applications
    Dalro Visual Arts Merit Award calls for applications
    21 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz