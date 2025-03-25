Trust without borders: Setting standards for global interoperability with digital identities

On 3 April 2025, the Cloud Signature Consortium (CSC) is hosting a world-class gathering of innovators and thought leaders on global trust and identity in Cape Town, South Africa. Taking place at the new AWS offices in Observatory, the summit seeks to advance global interoperability of identity and trust services. Leaders and key players in the field will attend and present at the Summit, driving discussions around what global interoperability looks like, and the role digital identities play in achieving this.

The 2025 CSC Trust Without Borders Summit in South Africa is a meeting of minds for world leaders, government stakeholders, regulators, ministers, digital innovators, cryptographers, and policymakers who are developing strategies for globally valid digital identities. Conversations will delve into the setting of standards for global interoperability while showcasing impactful digital innovation, with particular attention on digital identities and their verification.

Global thought leaders and experts

The summit will feature a diverse lineup of speakers, including government representatives, regulators, policymakers, industry leaders, and business experts. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with and learn from these thought leaders, gaining valuable insights into the future of digital trust and identity.

The esteemed speakers at the summit are expert representatives from world-leading organisations, specialising in digital identity and trust services, including: Carrie Peter, managing director of Impression Signatures, Advocacy Committee vice-chair at the Cloud Signature Consortium, and master of ceremonies and local host at the event; Carmine Auletta, managing director, eMudhra; Arno Fiedler, managing director, Nimbus; Igor Marcolongo, Business Evolution manager, InfoCert SpA; Margus Pala, founder, eID Easy; Andrea Sassetti, CEO, Aruba PEC; Dr Markus Vesely, CEO, A-Trust GmbH; Viky Manaila, Trust Services director, Intesi Group and president, Cloud Signature Consortium; Vijayakumar Manjunatha, chair of Technology & Standards WG, Asia PKI Consortium; and Maeson Maherry, COO, Ascertia.

Cutting-edge innovations and trends

The event will showcase the latest innovations and emerging trends in digital trust and identity. Participants will gain firsthand knowledge of groundbreaking technologies and strategies that are shaping the future of secure, transparent, and inclusive digital ecosystems. Key focus areas include: advancing global interoperability in PKI; the CSC standard powering global digital trust; empowering change by building capacity in PKI implementation; and shaping the future of digital trust with a focus on innovations and trends.

Real-world applications and case studies

Attendees will explore real-world applications and case studies that demonstrate the effective implementation of identity and trust services across diverse national contexts. These practical examples will provide valuable lessons and best practices for enhancing interoperability and digital trust.

Networking opportunities

The summit will include structured networking sessions, allowing participants to connect with professionals from various sectors. These sessions will foster meaningful connections and collaborations, providing a platform for attendees to share their expertise and build lasting relationships.

Regional focus and global impact

Addressing regional challenges and opportunities, the summit will place particular focus on Africa and the global south. By participating in this event, attendees will contribute to important discussions on enhancing digital trust and identity services in these regions, ultimately driving global progress and innovation.

The Africa PKI Forum: A critical step for the continent

Leveraging the attendance of market leaders, the Africa PKI Forum will follow on 4 April 2025. The forum will facilitate discussions around the framework needed to execute interoperability within the African Union. As mutual relationships are built on a global scale, key steps are taken to remove African countries from the grey list. “The cornerstones of anti-money laundering and fraud are trusted digital identities and effective know your customer (KYC) protocols,” says Peter.

On the final day of the Trust Without Borders Summit, attendees will have the unique opportunity to delve into the intricacies of the African public key infrastructure (PKI) environment. This dedicated session will provide invaluable insights into the current state, challenges, and prospects of PKI in Africa. Topics will include regional expertise and insights with a view to addressing the inclusion of third-world countries into global trust frameworks.

Why South Africa?

Digital identity is a basic human right. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB), South African Revenue Services (SARS), and Home Affairs are working together to create a trusted African digital identity. This is a vital shift in a region where fraud runs rampant and trust in traditional identities is weak.

As Africa vies to compete on the world stage, with global interoperability becoming an imperative, it is crucial for Africans to be removed from the grey list. It’s not just about developing a digital identity; it’s about issuing secure digital identities to citizens that have true utility. These IDs must comprise all the right constituent parts to ensure trust, essentially ensuring that the African youth workforce has what it needs to participate effectively in the economy in years to come.

“This is vital for the sake of all Africans. Our people are prejudiced because it’s too easy to obtain a fake ID. We need visas for 96 countries because Home Affairs is compromised. It is crucial that Africans join (lead!) the conversation for global interoperability. We have a mechanism for creating technical interoperability. We have technical assurance to support legislative policy. We have sound mutual recognition strategies. Now it’s time to turn the theory into practice,” concludes Peter.

