Top 12 creative businesses from Création Africa's R24m initiative

Création Africa, a R24m initiative that supports businesses in South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi, presented 12 creative industry finalists in Pretoria and Johannesburg on 17-18 September 2024.

Image supplied.

These groundbreaking cultural enterprises represent the present and future of Africa's creative industries, spanning fashion, design, video games, audiovisual, and music.

The programme supports enterprises through incubation, seed-funding, and networking opportunities, helping them scale and connect with French and global investment networks.

The Création Africa Days marks the culmination of a five-month journey that has equipped these businesses with the tools to thrive locally and internationally.

Networking

On 17 September, His Excellency, David Martinon, French ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi, welcomed the finalists at his residence in Pretoria for exclusive investor pitches and project showcases.

The event aimed to foster collaboration and investment between African entrepreneurs and French and Southern African partners.

On 18 September the participants engaged with key members of the local cultural and creative industry (CCI) and French economic partners during a series of networking events in Johannesburg to solidify their connections in South Africa.

BIG 2024

Next month, the delegation will travel to Paris to participate in BIG 2024, Europe’s largest business and investment gathering, on an invitation from Bpifrance.

This event offers the finalists a platform to showcase their work and expand their networks globally.

The initiative

The 12 selected finalists have undergone an intensive five-month incubation process, receiving seed funding and expert guidance to enhance their business capabilities.

Through this programme, they have engaged with prominent French and South African professionals in the creative industries and have gained valuable insights into investment communities, preparing them to scale their businesses.

"Création Africa exemplifies France’s dedication to fostering creative and cultural entrepreneurship across Africa," says Ambassador Martinon.

"The success of this programme is reflected in the participants' increased skills, confidence, and social and economic influence within their industries. By investing in creative ecosystems, we are driving growth, innovation, and competitiveness, not only in the creative sectors but also in the broader economies of South Africa, Malawi, Lesotho, and beyond."