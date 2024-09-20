Marketing & Media ESG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyInvibes AdvertisingBroad MediaMakeReignHoward AudioeatbigfishThe Publicity WorkshopClockworkTDMCProvantageYOUKNOW TechnologiesOasis Digital NetworksDaily MaverickEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    News Marketing & Media ESG

    Top 12 creative businesses from Création Africa's R24m initiative

    20 Sep 2024
    20 Sep 2024
    Création Africa, a R24m initiative that supports businesses in South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi, presented 12 creative industry finalists in Pretoria and Johannesburg on 17-18 September 2024.
    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    These groundbreaking cultural enterprises represent the present and future of Africa's creative industries, spanning fashion, design, video games, audiovisual, and music.

    The programme supports enterprises through incubation, seed-funding, and networking opportunities, helping them scale and connect with French and global investment networks.

    The Création Africa Days marks the culmination of a five-month journey that has equipped these businesses with the tools to thrive locally and internationally.

    Networking

    On 17 September, His Excellency, David Martinon, French ambassador to South Africa, Lesotho, and Malawi, welcomed the finalists at his residence in Pretoria for exclusive investor pitches and project showcases.

    The event aimed to foster collaboration and investment between African entrepreneurs and French and Southern African partners.

    On 18 September the participants engaged with key members of the local cultural and creative industry (CCI) and French economic partners during a series of networking events in Johannesburg to solidify their connections in South Africa.

    BIG 2024

    Next month, the delegation will travel to Paris to participate in BIG 2024, Europe’s largest business and investment gathering, on an invitation from Bpifrance.

    This event offers the finalists a platform to showcase their work and expand their networks globally.

    The initiative

    The 12 selected finalists have undergone an intensive five-month incubation process, receiving seed funding and expert guidance to enhance their business capabilities.

    Through this programme, they have engaged with prominent French and South African professionals in the creative industries and have gained valuable insights into investment communities, preparing them to scale their businesses.

    "Création Africa exemplifies France’s dedication to fostering creative and cultural entrepreneurship across Africa," says Ambassador Martinon. 

    "The success of this programme is reflected in the participants' increased skills, confidence, and social and economic influence within their industries. By investing in creative ecosystems, we are driving growth, innovation, and competitiveness, not only in the creative sectors but also in the broader economies of South Africa, Malawi, Lesotho, and beyond."

    Read more: networking, business incubators, David Martinon
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz