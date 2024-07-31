ICT Technology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

HOSTAFRICAAfriGISNew MediaDomains.co.zaRed Ribbon CommunicationsBET SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Technology News South Africa

Cisco transforms from networking giant to collaboration leader

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
31 Jul 2024
31 Jul 2024
“The idea of Cisco being a networking, switching company is not reflecting what we actually do,” Ahmad Zureiki, director of Cisco’s MEA region collaboration business, explains. Zureiki is visiting South Africa for CEM Africa, where Cisco is a sponsor and shared insights into the company’s strategic direction in an increasingly AI-dominated tech landscape. Cisco is leveraging AI and transitioning towards becoming an Internet of Things (IoT) company.
CEM Africa brought together the leading CX minds to help move the industry forward.
CEM Africa brought together the leading CX minds to help move the industry forward.

According to Zureiki, Cisco’s long-standing commitment to innovation in the collaboration space has been a core component of their strategy for over a decade.

"Every year, we try to innovate in the collaboration space. Collaboration has always been the core of Cisco's strategic direction in the market, and we are investing heavily," he said.

HPE SVP and MD of UKIMEA, Matt Harris, celebrating International Women's Day in 2024.
HPE takes aim at Cisco, emphasises partner ecosystem and AI focus

  24 May 2024

He highlighted the company's major investment over the past four years on acquisitions and technology development, particularly focusing on their Webex platform to ensure a seamless end-user experience.

Cisco launched a $1bn fund dedicated to AI-focused startups, led by the Cisco Investments venture investment arm, at its annual Cisco Live event last month.

That investment pales in comparison to the money competitors are spending to usurp Cisco in its core industry, but Zureiki isn’t too worried about this and is quick to switch focus on the company’s AI gains.

"AI plays a crucial role in reimagining the workspace," he noted.

He explained that AI is embedded across various touchpoints within Cisco's collaboration technology, enhancing user experience whether in a remote or hybrid work environment.

"Our goal is to create a consistent and inclusive experience for the end-user across different locations and workspaces," he added.

Pivot to IoT

Conwell Less, product sales specialist and Zureiki’s man on the ground in SA, expanded on Cisco's shift towards IoT, noting that their products now include IoT sensors to enhance various aspects of business operations.

"We are really building bridges between our technology and the ecosystem out there," he explains.

Less mentioned how IoT sensors in Cisco products empower businesses by providing valuable data for workspace management, employee well-being, and IT efficiency.

"A lot of computing is moving to the edge of the network, and we have been building out this space for the last decade," Zureiki interjected, explaining that Cisco's strength lies in integrating security with their networking solutions to protect remote workers and their data.

"We integrate our security stack into our networking to secure the user while using the collaboration platform," he stated.

Seamless experience

Cisco chiefly operates at an enterprise level, engaging with CIOs, but Zureiki says that the importance of a seamless end-user experience is a consistent theme in the company’s strategy.

"From one application (Webex), you do everything: connect, message, share a file, and more," he says, shedding light on the focus on integrating various business tools into one unified platform.

Our app integrates with over a thousand ecosystem partners to streamline workflowLooking ahead, Cisco remains committed to expanding its AI capabilities along with platform and IoT integration.

"The main ship is cruising towards cloud; this is our direction, and we keep investing," said Zureiki.

Despite the challenges posed by data sovereignty regulations, Cisco is prepared to meet customer needs with flexible solutions, whether on-premises or in the cloud, and maintain its leadership position in enterprise ICT.

Read more: networking, Customer experience, Cisco, IoT, AI, Lindsey Schutters
Share this article
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Related" >

Related

Source: Dylan Carr/Unsplash
Compcom greenlights Telkom’s R7bn Swiftnet sale
 2 hours
Source: Cristian Rojas/Pexels
Sars calls for public comment on renewables tax incentives
 16 hours
Datacentre growth keeps Microsoft ahead as the hyperscaler of choice for major service companies.
Microsoft strong revenue growth shows that cloud is king
 1 day
New UCT course aims to equip educators with AI skills
New UCT course aims to equip educators with AI skills
1 day
Tech is coming to save the gold market. Source: Patrick Hendry/Unsplash
Jewellery sector slows but tech keeps gold market shining
 2 days
Image supplied. WPP's next phase in its partnership with NVIDIA is to create generative 3D landscapes and worlds
WPP pushes creativity boundaries through AI, creates generative 3D worlds
2 days
Source: Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash
Uber responds to vehicle policy backlash
 2 days
Minister Ramokgopa is transitioning to phase two of South Africa's electricity crisis.
With load shedding under control, Ramokgopa tackles affordability
 2 days
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz