    Tomy Takkies debuts at selected Miladys’ stores nationwide this March

    Issued by Bata
    22 Mar 2024
    22 Mar 2024
    Tomy, the iconic South African footwear brand under Bata South Africa, is excited to announce the launch of its latest AW24 collection, with a wide range of Tomy sneakers set to hit Miladys’ shelves nationwide. This marks a significant milestone as Tomy Takkies make their first appearance in Miladys’ stores, joining a line-up of esteemed retail partners.
    Tomy Takkies debuts at selected Miladys&#x2019; stores nationwide this March

    Versatility, affordability, and comfort are what sets the Tomy AW24 collection apart, giving you options to match any outfit choice, no matter the destination. Think classic sneakers with a modern twist, trendy slip-ons, cosy loafers, and just the right combination of style and comfort that Miladys’ customers are looking for.

    At the start of Tomy’s 60th anniversary year, Bata welcomes the new partnership with Miladys.

    Bata South Africa sneaker department head, Swastika Juggernath, says, "This collaboration allows us to offer our much-loved Tomy range to an even wider audience thanks to Miladys’ extensive reach. It will allow us to connect with even more customers who share Tomy’s passion for style and comfort, and we’re confident that the brand’s unique charm and playful spirit will strike a chord with them.”

    Jocelyn Elliot, head of buying at Miladys, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Tomy Takkies to the Miladys’ family. With a shared goal to empower women through fashion, we anticipate Tomy will resonate strongly with our customers. The Tomy brand collection, known for its versatility, affordability, and comfort, perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with carefully considered and comfortable clothing, footwear, and accessories. We believe that Tomy will add a fresh and exciting dimension to our offering, enhancing the shopping experience for Miladys’ customers."

    Tomy Takkies debuts at selected Miladys&#x2019; stores nationwide this March

    Both Tomy and Miladys are led by a team of mostly women and strive to make women the centre of their businesses. Tomy donates a portion of every sale to organisations that support women and girls across South Africa and regularly uses its digital platforms to promote local female-led businesses. Similarly, Miladys has been making women feel wonderful through inclusive fashion for over 75 years, employing over 1,500 women of all shapes, ages and backgrounds. With these shared values, this new partnership is anticipated to take the nation by storm.

    Coming mid-March, a range of styles from the Tomy AW24 collection will now be available in selected Miladys' stores.

    Bata
    Since 1894, The Bata Group remains one of the world's leading manufacturers and retailers of quality footwear. Bata South Africa represents one of 70 countries worldwide with a Bata presence.

