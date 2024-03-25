Industries

    Book extract - Steinheist: The day the fraud became clear

    By Rob Rose
    25 Mar 2024
    25 Mar 2024
    The Steinhoff crash wiped more than R200bn off the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, erased more than half the wealth of tycoon Christo Wiese and knocked the pension funds of millions of ordinary South Africans. Here is a chapter from ‘Steinheist’:
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    For the first time since the rumours started, Christo Wiese’s blood ran cold. Until then, he’d largely written it off, the scurrilous talk of fraud, the endless drivel. That day, it all changed. It was Wednesday – almost a week before Steinhoff International, a company that had been moulded into the swaggering bullyboy of international retail by its bulldog chief executive, Markus Jooste, would admit to “mistakes” and resign.

    At Wiese’s office in Parow, a beige industrial region of Cape Town marked by car-washes, food trucks and formless, characterless warehouses owned by the likes of Pepsi, the atmosphere was chilling quickly, in contrast to the languid early summer heat outside. Years before, Wiese, one of Africa’s three wealthiest men, had picked the unfashionable Parow as the head office for his clothing chain, Pep.

    Read the full article by Rob Rose at Daily Maverick.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

