Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Air Products South AfricaElectra MiningBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Energy News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    There may just be no load shedding this summer

    By Tannur Anders
    27 Aug 2024
    27 Aug 2024
    South Africa could have no scheduled power cuts over the next seven months if Eskom's unplanned electricity losses stay at their current level, its chief executive said on Monday. Power cuts have restricted economic growth in South Africa for more than a decade, with outages on a record 335 days last year.
    Eskom CEO Dan Marokane speaks to Reuters at the Eskom Head Office, in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Lelethu Madikane
    Eskom CEO Dan Marokane speaks to Reuters at the Eskom Head Office, in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Lelethu Madikane

    But Eskom has not implemented power cuts in more than 150 days, since late March, after a big improvement in the performance of its fleet of mainly coal-fired power stations that caught many analysts off-guard.

    CEO Dan Marokane told a briefing on the outlook for the upcoming southern hemisphere summer months, September to March, that there had been a sustained improvement in Eskom's plant performance over the winter months, April to August.

    Unplanned capacity losses have averaged around 12GW in the past four months, down from peak losses of about 18GW a year earlier.

    Keeping losses in check

    "For this coming summer (the) prognosis is that if we stay below 13,000MW of unplanned losses, we will be able to avoid load-shedding," Marokane said, using a term for power cuts.

    As well as increased electricity availability at Eskom coal stations including Tutuka, Kendal and Kriel, renewable energy projects operated by independent producers have also delivered more electricity over the past year.

    Marokane said Eskom should be able to say early next year when "load-shedding at the chronic level that it was is behind us," with an additional 2.5GW of generation capacity coming online in the next few months.

    Read more: load shedding, Eskom, maintenance, Dan Marokane, Tannur Anders
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz