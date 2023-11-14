The power of passions displayed at the Marketing Achievement Awards

Levergy, the passions agency, is thrilled to announce its outstanding outcomes at the 2023/4 Marketing Achievement Awards. The 2023 Adfocus Specialist Agency of the Year has once again emerged as a frontrunner, showcasing strategic excellence, innovation, and business efficacy following four wins, demonstrating the effectiveness of telling authentic brand stories within sponsorships and partnerships.

The agency's commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering tangible business and marketing results in the realm of passions has been acknowledged with seven nominations across various Nedbank campaigns and the ICC T20 Women's World Cup making Levergy the third-most awarded agency on the night.

Levergy's approach to passion marketing centres on authentically leveraging the things that audiences love, forging genuine connections between brands and their communities. This dedication to understanding the power of passions resulted in finalists for Excellence in Strategic Sponsorship Marketing for both Nedbank Cup Reality Football and Nedbank Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine and Finalists with Special Commendation for Excellence in Integrated Marketing and Excellence in Reputation Management on the ICC T20 Women's World Cup campaigns.

Elevating women’s sport was the foundation of the standout ICC Women’s T20 World Cup #TurnItUp campaign. It was a clear rallying cry to South Africa to take the tournament to another level by shifting the perception of women’s cricket in South Africa while positioning this tournament as a global sporting showpiece of the highest standard.

Tasting Notes: A Story of Sound and Wine transcended traditional wine pairings by merging the universal love of music with wine, showcasing Nedbank's investment in the wine industry while broadening accessibility. Representing Nedbank, the Cape Winemakers Guild, and the Protégé Programme, it reimagined wine connection through inclusivity and innovation.

"We are incredibly honoured to once again receive such esteemed recognition, where marketing as a strategic business discipline is clearly and effectively measured. These achievements reaffirm our belief in the power of strategic-led creativity and collaboration around passions to drive success in the ever-evolving landscape," said Struan Campbell, CEO at Levergy.

"These achievements underscore our team's hard work, creativity, and dedication to delivering exceptional results for our client partners. It's a testament to the collaborative spirit and innovative thinking that define Levergy's unique approach to marketing solutions for brands."