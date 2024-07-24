Podcasts
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ESG Africa ConferenceAFDABroad MediaAsk AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesRAPT Creative AgencyTDMCSauce AdvertisingeQvestTopco MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comMotsepe AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Podcasts Company news South Africa

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

The podcast taking South Africa by storm – 6 million views for What’s Next with Aki

Issued by Broad Media
24 Jul 2024
24 Jul 2024
South Africa’s leading technology podcast continues to grow from strength to strength – now boasting over 270 episodes across more than 20 seasons.
The podcast taking South Africa by storm &#x2013; 6 million views for What&#x2019;s Next with Aki

MyBroadband’s technology podcast, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, has achieved an incredible six million views.

This is a testament to its huge popularity and influence, and cements its position as South Africa’s leading technology video podcast.

Launched in 2020, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou rapidly gained the attention of South Africans - achieving its first million views before the end of that year.

“The show was an instant hit with our viewers,” said Weich Malan, MyBroadband multimedia manager and the producer of What’s Next with Aki.

This impressive growth accelerated, with the podcast now having achieved six million views in four years.

“The success of What’s Next comes down to the quality of the content and the calibre of the guests in each episode,” said Malan.

These guests are South Africa’s top executives and appear on What’s Next with Aki to share their valuable industry insights and success stories.

“I am excited that we are able to share these stories and insights, and continue to tell South Africa ‘What’s Next’ for years to come,” said Malan.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou continues to stand tall in the South African technology landscape, and your business can take part in its powerful journey.

Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team and get your executives on What’s Next with Aki.

Read more: podcast, Aki Anastasiou, MyBroadband
Share this article
NextOptions



Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

Related

Last chance to register for the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference
Broad MediaLast chance to register for the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference
26 Jun 2024
Source:
SA Podcast and Music Festival debuts
3 Jun 2024
Here is what happens when you partner with MyBroadband
Broad MediaHere is what happens when you partner with MyBroadband
28 May 2024
Image supplied. Wan-Ifra announced the 2024 Digital Media Awards Worldwide winners with SA’s Food For Mzansi Group, wining the 2024 Digital Media Awards Worldwide Best Podcast category
SA's Food For Mzansi Group wins Wan-Ifra 2024 Digital Media Awards Podcast category
28 May 2024
Carol Ofori gives us three tips for building a successful podcast. Source: Supplied.
3 tips from Carol Ofori on building your podcast
 15 Apr 2024
Official Creative Circle podcast Talking in Creative Circles launches
Official Creative Circle podcast Talking in Creative Circles launches
12 Apr 2024
Source: Frederik Lipfert/Unsplash
MTN dominates South African mobile market, network quality report shows
 8 Apr 2024
MyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference - Sponsor South Africa&#x2019;s most popular cloud event
Broad MediaMyBroadband 2024 Cloud Conference - Sponsor South Africa’s most popular cloud event
2 Apr 2024
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz