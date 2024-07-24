The podcast taking South Africa by storm – 6 million views for What’s Next with Aki

South Africa’s leading technology podcast continues to grow from strength to strength – now boasting over 270 episodes across more than 20 seasons.

MyBroadband’s technology podcast, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, has achieved an incredible six million views.

This is a testament to its huge popularity and influence, and cements its position as South Africa’s leading technology video podcast.

Launched in 2020, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou rapidly gained the attention of South Africans - achieving its first million views before the end of that year.

“The show was an instant hit with our viewers,” said Weich Malan, MyBroadband multimedia manager and the producer of What’s Next with Aki.

This impressive growth accelerated, with the podcast now having achieved six million views in four years.

“The success of What’s Next comes down to the quality of the content and the calibre of the guests in each episode,” said Malan.

These guests are South Africa’s top executives and appear on What’s Next with Aki to share their valuable industry insights and success stories.

“I am excited that we are able to share these stories and insights, and continue to tell South Africa ‘What’s Next’ for years to come,” said Malan.

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou continues to stand tall in the South African technology landscape, and your business can take part in its powerful journey.

