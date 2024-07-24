Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ESG Africa ConferenceAFDABroad MediaAsk AfrikaJoe PublicDStv Media SalesRAPT Creative AgencyTDMCSauce AdvertisingeQvestTopco MediaBusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingBizcommunity.comMotsepe AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 sees surge in cinema attendance

    24 Jul 2024
    24 Jul 2024
    Strong content, driven largely by three top-performing titles, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 have seen average weekly cinema attendances more than double over the past four weeks.
    Image supplied. Three top-performing titles, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 have seen average weekly cinema attendances more than double
    Image supplied. Three top-performing titles, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 have seen average weekly cinema attendances more than double

    To date, together the three also raked in over R60m at the box office.

    With a slate of excellent titles to be released over the second half of this year and into 2025, Ster Kinekor Sales is confident that this positive attendance trend will continue well into the new year.

    “It is satisfying to see a big shift in audience numbers, thanks to a selection of great content that’s appealing to different audience profiles,” says Eric Blignaut, national sales manager, Ster-Kinekor.

    “For our advertisers, it’s further validation of their investment in the channel,” adds Blignaut.

    Cinemas advertising the optimum channel

    “We all know cinema audiences have fewer distractions and are thus far more engaged with the content unfolding on the screen,” says Blignaut.

    He explains that Lumen’s Centre of Attention study translates what this means for our advertisers: they now have an audience who is paying more attention to their message on the big screen than on any other video platform.

    This is particularly true for longer-format ads.

    “For marketers tracking ‘completed views’ to engage with their customer more cost-effectively, advertising in cinema is the optimum channel to deliver exactly that.”

    Ster-Kinekor extends Throwback Cinema
    Ster-Kinekor extends Throwback Cinema

    11 Jun 2024

    Wide variety of films

    “What is exciting is the wide variety of films in different genres set for release on the circuit, ensuring there is something to appeal to everyone across our diverse audience profile,” says Blignaut.

    Opening in cinemas over the next few weeks, movie lovers can look forward to Twisters, Long Legs, Fly Me to the Moon, It Ends with Us, and the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

    Source: © SA People Ster-Kinekor has only closed two of its cinemas instead of the anticipated nine
    Ster-Kinekor only closes 2 cinemas, not 9

    5 Jun 2024

    Beetlejuice and Joker

    “It's all about Beetlejuice in September, with the sequel to ‘Joker’, Joker: Folie À Deux, which sees Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker, and Lady Gaga joining the cast as his love interest, releasing in October.

    As we head towards the year-end and holidays, audiences will be spoilt for choice with titles including Gladiator 2, Wicked Part 1, and Disney’s Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, both which will make for great family viewing.

    “All this choice adds to the power of cinema advertising.

    “Many advertisers have been with us for years and understand how the medium delivers on their brands’ objectives.

    “But what is also encouraging is that we are attracting new advertisers and first-time brands onto our screens, which we believe is reaffirming cinema’s trajectory to recovery,” states Blignaut.

    Read more: advertising, cinema advertising, cinema attendance, Ster-Kinekor, Eric Blignaut
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Related

    Ascential, the Cannes Lions festival owner, as been bought out by its rival Informa
    Cannes Lion Festival bought out by rival business, informa
     4 hours
    #OrchidsandOnions: Bic inspires with Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo
    #OrchidsandOnions: Bic inspires with Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo
     5 hours
    Brian Lesser will take on the role in September. Source: Supplied.
    WPP announces Brian Lesser as new global CEO of GroupM, succeeding Christian Juhl
    18 Jul 2024
    Vans has launched a new campaign. Source: Supplied.
    Vans launches Always Pushing campaign
    17 Jul 2024
    The case was dismissed by the ARB.
    Fair Cape Dairies advertising complaint dismissed by ARB
     16 Jul 2024
    Primedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    15 Jul 2024
    (Image supplied) South African Paralympian, Mpumelelo Mhlongo.'s partnership with stationery brand, Bic South African is an embodiment of Mhlongo’s experience
    Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo partnership with Bic, embodies his experience
    15 Jul 2024
    Ex publicis duo redefines agency agility
    UsablyEx publicis duo redefines agency agility
    9 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz