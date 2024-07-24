Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 sees surge in cinema attendance

Strong content, driven largely by three top-performing titles, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 have seen average weekly cinema attendances more than double over the past four weeks.

Image supplied. Three top-performing titles, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 have seen average weekly cinema attendances more than double

To date, together the three also raked in over R60m at the box office.

With a slate of excellent titles to be released over the second half of this year and into 2025, Ster Kinekor Sales is confident that this positive attendance trend will continue well into the new year.

“It is satisfying to see a big shift in audience numbers, thanks to a selection of great content that’s appealing to different audience profiles,” says Eric Blignaut, national sales manager, Ster-Kinekor.

“For our advertisers, it’s further validation of their investment in the channel,” adds Blignaut.

Cinemas advertising the optimum channel

“We all know cinema audiences have fewer distractions and are thus far more engaged with the content unfolding on the screen,” says Blignaut.

He explains that Lumen’s Centre of Attention study translates what this means for our advertisers: they now have an audience who is paying more attention to their message on the big screen than on any other video platform.

This is particularly true for longer-format ads.

“For marketers tracking ‘completed views’ to engage with their customer more cost-effectively, advertising in cinema is the optimum channel to deliver exactly that.”

Wide variety of films

“What is exciting is the wide variety of films in different genres set for release on the circuit, ensuring there is something to appeal to everyone across our diverse audience profile,” says Blignaut.

Opening in cinemas over the next few weeks, movie lovers can look forward to Twisters, Long Legs, Fly Me to the Moon, It Ends with Us, and the much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

Beetlejuice and Joker

“It's all about Beetlejuice in September, with the sequel to ‘Joker’, Joker: Folie À Deux, which sees Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker, and Lady Gaga joining the cast as his love interest, releasing in October.

As we head towards the year-end and holidays, audiences will be spoilt for choice with titles including Gladiator 2, Wicked Part 1, and Disney’s Moana 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King, both which will make for great family viewing.

“All this choice adds to the power of cinema advertising.

“Many advertisers have been with us for years and understand how the medium delivers on their brands’ objectives.

“But what is also encouraging is that we are attracting new advertisers and first-time brands onto our screens, which we believe is reaffirming cinema’s trajectory to recovery,” states Blignaut.