    Telkom Radio Awards: Celebrating 100 years of radio in South Africa

    12 Mar 2024
    12 Mar 2024
    2024 marks a significant milestone as the Radio Industry commemorates 100 years of radio in South Africa. Stations across the nation are encouraged to gear up for the 14th annual Telkom Radio Awards, with entries opening on March 19th. It's time for stations to start preparing their submissions, as entries will close on June 14th, 2024.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Gugu Mthembu , chief marketing officer at Telkom says radio is here to stay. "As we commemorate 100 years of radio, we proudly celebrate its timeless influence resonating worldwide. Telkom, like radio, has been a connectivity enabler for over a century, bridging distances and bringing people together. Our commitment to connectivity is not just a part of our history but a cornerstone of our future.

    The Telkom Radio Awards honour radio's profound impact on meaningful connections and excellence amplification. We invite all to embrace radio's enduring power in forging deep connections, contributing to a more connected world. We applaud the outstanding impact, innovation and influence, brought by our radio contributors, who continue to turn up the dial of excellence in the radio space."

    The awards have been refreshed with a new logo. Source: Supplied.
    Phalaphala FM unveils new logo for 2024 Tshivenda Music Awards

    26 Feb 2024

    The Telkom Radio Awards continues to honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry, setting a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.

    The complete list of entry-categories for 2024 can be viewed on the Telkom Radio Awards website, where stations are advised to ensure their entry fits the required criteria. To assist stations with their entries, an Insights Session will be held on 27 March 2024, where more will be shared about how to enter, handy tips, and what judges are looking for. There is no entry-fee, and stations may edit their entries right up until the 14 June 2024 entry deadline.

    The fan favourite My Station competition that gives radio audiences the opportunity to vote for their favourite station, will take place later in the year, and more information will follow.

    radio, awards, Telkom
