Issued by YFM 99.2
30 Sep 2024
30 Sep 2024
With just 16 days to go until one of the most highly anticipated lifestyle events of the year, Y, South Africa’s premier youth radio station, is once again set to ignite the party season with Lyfe!
Star-studded line-up goes on tour with Lyfe

This October, Y is throwing not one, not two, but three incredible parties that are larger than Lyfe, featuring the dopest line-ups in Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg.

Prepare for three cities, three parties, and three Lyfe-changing experiences filled with immersive activations and the unmistakable sound of Y talent. 

On top of the already stellar lineup featuring Y’s hottest talent, additional performers have been confirmed for each city. Kicking off the tour on Saturday, 12 October at Botanik Social House, hitmaker Dlala Thukzin has been added to the roster. The next stop is at the Villa in Durban on 19 October, featuring the super-talented Oscar Mbo. The final leg of the tour concludes on 26 October at 1 Fox with Mzansi favs Major League DJz and Usimamane alongside LeeMcKrazy and Scotts Maphuma.

They will join Y’s very own Ayanda MVP, Crisp, Venom, SUPTA, Fif_Laaa, Pedabotic, ZanD, Just Mo, Majorsteez, Samba, Fae-Fae, Nia Brown, Mthaux, Shamiso, FreshByCaddy, Yvette Floss, Xtremme, Okay Wasabi, Hype the Innovator, Tulz Madala, Dimpho, Thabo X and Sizwe M.

Not only does Lyfe create a platform for individuals to connect with the culture but immerses them in the vibrant worlds of lifestyle, fashion and entertainment. This year, Lyfe on Tour will transport attendees into a world of fantasy, blending the nostalgic charm of traditional carnival festivities with a modern glow-in-the-dark musical journey.

Mark your calendars!

Get ready to groove across the country this October. Dress to impress and prepare to have the time of your Lyfe!

Limited tickets are available from R200 at Webtickets.

Tune into Y on the YFM App, OpenView, DStv Channel 859, or FM 99.2 for the latest updates and tour details.

What you need to know about Lyfe

Date: Saturday, 12 October 2024 | Venue: Botanik Social House, Cape Town
Date: Saturday, 19 October 2024 | Venue: Durban at the Villa, Durban
Date: Saturday, 26 October 2024 | Venue: 1 Fox, JHB

YFM 99.2
YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
