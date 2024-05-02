Ignite and empower at Y's ultimate youth month gathering: GRYND

Initially conceptualised in 2023 to bridge the youth unemployment gap by enabling conversations aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship, the 2024 edition of GRYND emerges as a beacon of empowerment, equipping young individuals with the tools to navigate today's economic landscape. With a renewed focus on fostering diverse income streams and cultivating entrepreneurial spirit, GRYND aims to inspire attendees to creatively elevate their 'side hustles' leveraging various digital platforms.
Further building upon the resounding success of the inaugural event, this year's gathering will feature an array of high-impact masterclasses, panel discussions and inspiring conversations, facilitating invaluable knowledge exchange among attendees.
GRYND 2024 is vibrating on a higher frequency and has curated a lineup of speakers to impart the knowledge and skill sets that have contributed to their own success.
Set to take place on Saturday, the 1st of June 2024 at Atlas Studios in Milpark, GRYND promises an immersive experience like no other.
Y managing director Haseena Cassim, remarked, "GRYND is not merely another event, it's a movement, one created to enable growth. By providing a platform for meaningful dialogue, interactive workshops, and engaging activations, GRYND delivers on the needs expressed by the market for empowerment and unlocks opportunities for financial independence."
GRYND 2024 aims to foster a culture of innovation and resilience, celebrating those who dare to challenge conventional notions of success.
In partnership with GRYND this year FNB, the highly esteemed South African banking institution is reinforcing its endorsement of career-focused platforms for young adults.
Don't miss out on this transformative experience. Book your ticket now to secure your place at GRYND 2024.
Book here