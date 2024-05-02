Industries

Qaanitah Hunter talks about the systematic breakdown of South Africa

    Ignite and empower at Y's ultimate youth month gathering: GRYND

    Issued by YFM 99.2
    14 May 2024
    Following the success of its debut in 2023, SA’s iconic youth radio station, Y, renowned for its pulse on all things young, fresh and on trend, is thrilled to announce the return of GRYND, an innovative platform that redefines and officially launches Youth Month. GRYND is presented in partnership with FNB this year, a reinforcement of the bank’s endorsement of career-focused platforms for young adults.
    Ignite and empower at Y's ultimate youth month gathering: GRYND

    Initially conceptualised in 2023 to bridge the youth unemployment gap by enabling conversations aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship, the 2024 edition of GRYND emerges as a beacon of empowerment, equipping young individuals with the tools to navigate today's economic landscape. With a renewed focus on fostering diverse income streams and cultivating entrepreneurial spirit, GRYND aims to inspire attendees to creatively elevate their 'side hustles' leveraging various digital platforms.

    Further building upon the resounding success of the inaugural event, this year's gathering will feature an array of high-impact masterclasses, panel discussions and inspiring conversations, facilitating invaluable knowledge exchange among attendees.

    GRYND 2024 is vibrating on a higher frequency and has curated a lineup of speakers to impart the knowledge and skill sets that have contributed to their own success.

    Among the notable speakers confirmed for GRYND this year are:

    • Unleashing the power of e-commerce with Rabia Ghoor

    • The art of monetising your passion with Slikour

    • Building your personal brand in the digital age with AyandaMVP

    • Content creation strategies for social media with Pamela Mtanga

    • Navigating the gig economy: Opportunities and challenges with RobotBoii

    • The intersection of music and entrepreneurship with Hype

    • Investing in yourself: Creating a culture of wealth and success with Koshiek Karan

    • From field to business: Athletes in entrepreneurship with Rudy Paige and Juande Jongh

    • Banking on the future: Financial solutions for young innovators - FNB Panel Discussion

    Set to take place on Saturday, the 1st of June 2024 at Atlas Studios in Milpark, GRYND promises an immersive experience like no other.

    Y managing director Haseena Cassim, remarked, "GRYND is not merely another event, it's a movement, one created to enable growth. By providing a platform for meaningful dialogue, interactive workshops, and engaging activations, GRYND delivers on the needs expressed by the market for empowerment and unlocks opportunities for financial independence."

    GRYND 2024 aims to foster a culture of innovation and resilience, celebrating those who dare to challenge conventional notions of success.

    In partnership with GRYND this year FNB, the highly esteemed South African banking institution is reinforcing its endorsement of career-focused platforms for young adults.

    Don't miss out on this transformative experience. Book your ticket now to secure your place at GRYND 2024.
    YFM 99.2
    YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.

    Let's do Biz