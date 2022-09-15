Industries

    Y, vibrating on high frequency

    Issued by YFM 99.2
    4 Apr 2024
    4 Apr 2024
    Y, South Africa’s trailblazing commercial radio station known for its commitment to showcasing emerging talent and pushing the boundaries of conventional broadcasting, is thrilled to announce its 2024 lineup.
    Y, vibrating on high frequency

    With its bold moves in the last year, Y continues to maintain its success in the market seeing not just listenership increases but a remarkably positive brand perception.

    Reflecting on the journey thus far, Y’s MD Haseena Cassim stated, “Staying true to Y’s daring nature, we transformed the lineup last year and it sure paid off. The 2024/2025 lineup is an amplification of the station’s winning formula and this year we are adding the perfect new voices to our platforms.”

    Kickstarting weekday mornings, Nia Brown, Mthaux and Okay Wasabi return with The Way Up from 5am to 9am. Xtremme continues to entertain and empower listeners on Morning Break between 9am and 12pm. The Lunch League hosted by Lula Odiba and Caddy will remain dominating the 12pm - 3pm slot.

    The station is excited to have Ayanda MVP remaining in the driver’s seat for the afternoon drive, weekdays 3pm to 6pm on Home Run. Supta keeps listeners Unlocked Monday to Thursday from 7pm to 10pm and adds more dimension to the 8pm talk hour this year.

    Tulz Madala, who’s no stranger to the station takes the leading role on weekend breakfast, with Kickstart Café from 6am to 10am on Saturdays and Sunday Feels from 6am to 10am on Sundays. He will also be hosting weekday pre-breakfast from 3am to 5am Monday to Wednesday on Breaking Dawn.

    Joining the Y weekend lineup is TV presenter, model and now radio broadcaster Shamiso Mosaka with The Rizz on Saturday afternoons from 5pm to 6pm. The Rizz is set to give listeners global music magic where “borders blur and music unites” says Y’s music curator, Codi Dinca.

    Y also welcomes innovator and events tastemaker, Cesare “Hype” Morey to the family. Hype will be hosting Hype Factory on Friday evenings 9pm to 12am showcasing the best of the global dance music scene.

    In addition, runner up of #BeTheNext Season 2, Sizwe Mngomezulu puts his name to the Saturday and Sunday 12am to 2am timeslot on The Wave. Listeners will be overjoyed to hear more of Majorsteez On The Streets as the culture show extends to two-hours on Thursday nights from 10pm to 12am.

    The station bids farewell this year to OG Samke, who has been a valuable member of the Y family for a number of years. We wish OG Samke only the best in his future endeavors and trust that he will always be a part of the Y DNA.

    Y, staying true to its promise, continues to unearth new talent and provide broadcast opportunities to aspiring on-air personalities on the Playground slot Thursday and Friday mornings from 3am to 5am and Saturday and Sunday mornings from 2am to 6am.

    The additions bring fresh energy to the station, enriching the listening experience for Y’s dedicated and new audiences.

    “Listeners can expect the lineup to deliver entertaining, thought provoking, engaging, experiential and actionable content that continues to match listeners’ needs and elevate their energy to a higher frequency” affirms Y’s content manager Phindi Ziqubu.

    In 2024, Y vibrates with the frequency that asks 'Y not?’

    Listen to Y via streaming on the YFM App, yfm.co.za, OpenView HD, DStv Channel 859 or on FM 99.2.

    Y 2024 / 2025 lineup

    Monday - Wednesday
    03:00–05:00 Breaking Dawn – Tulz Madala

    Monday - Friday
    05:00-09:00 The Way Up – Nia Brown, Mthaux & Okay_Wasabi
    09:00-12:00 Morning Break - Xtremme
    12:00-15:00 The Lunch League – Lula Odiba & Caddy
    15:00-18:00 Home Run - Ayanda MVP
    18:00-19:00 YTKO

    Monday – Legendary Crisp
    Tuesday – Just Mo & Dj Zan-D
    Wednesday – KMAT
    Thursday – Venom
    Friday - Supta

    Monday - Thursday
    19:00-22:00 Unlocked – Supta

    Sunday & Monday
    22:00-00:00 Xtra Nights – Thabo X

    Tuesday & Wednesday
    22:00 – 00:00 Nights Like This – Yvette Floss

    Thursday
    22:00 – 00:00 On The Streets - Majorsteez

    Friday
    19:00–21:00 The A-Class Experience – Supta
    21:00–00:00 Hype Factory - Hype

    Saturday
    00:00-02:00 The Wave – Sizwe Mngomezulu
    06:00-10:00 Kickstart Café – Tulz Madala
    10:00-14:00 The D-Spot – Dimpho Mokgotho
    14:00-17:00 Supreme Saturdays – Thabo X
    17:00-18:00 The Rizz - Shamiso
    18:00-20:00 All Girls On Deck – Dj Fae Fae
    20:00–00:00 In The Ring - Just Mo & Dj Zan-D
    00:00-02:00 The Wave – Sizwe Mngomezulu

    Sunday
    06:00-10:00 Sunday Feels – Tulz Madala
    10:00–14:00 Sunday Feels – Dimpho Mokgotho
    14:00-18:00 The Global Experience – Just Mo
    18:00-22:00 Sundaze – Fif_Laaa

    YFM 99.2
    YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.

