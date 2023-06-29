Y shakes things up as 2025 lineup announced

Y, South Africa's pioneering commercial radio station, renowned for its dedication to promoting emerging talent and redefining traditional broadcasting is excited to finally reveal its 2025 lineup, kicking off today.

Y has solidified its position in the market since its inception and continues to create bold new innovations. Not only has the station grown its audience in the best twelve months, but continues to achieve a significantly positive shift in brand perception.

Kicking off with the newest new music feature, Club Y. Taking over from the legendary YTKO mix show and bringing a whole new level of energy, DJs will be rotating Monday through Saturday, serving up the hottest tracks and wildest mixes, straight from the coolest kids on the block without missing a beat. We’re talking about a mash-up of styles, sounds and non-stop vibes. Fusing the current hit makers with some new players, get ready for Shakes x Les,Thee Buhle, Ggoldie, Lesedi The DJ, Rarri, Venom, DJ Pedabotic, Legendary Crisp, DJ Zan-D, DJ Samba and Just Mo bringing the heat and keeping it all the way live.

Weekday mornings are getting a major upgrade with The Way Up, hosted by fiery duo Nia Brown, and Okay Wasabi from 5am to 9am. Xtremme will now be joined by show contributor Noni Khumalo, keeping the vibes strong and empowering on Morning Break from 9am to 12pm. The Lunch League with Caddy and Yvtte will continue to dominate the 12pm to 3pm slot, bringing the midday heat as always. Ayanda MVP stays in the driver’s seat for the Home Run weekdays from 3pm to 6pm, and will now be joined by Y’s newest recruit Sinaye for even more fire. The infamous reality TV star will stay on after 6pm, and anchor his own hour-long Happy Hour show.

Club Y moves in swiftly with the 7pm to 8pm slot, followed by Tulz Madala and Dimpho Mokgotho, who dominate the 8pm to 10pm time frame with Uncensored.

"Y listeners can expect a lineup full of captivating, thought-provoking content that speaks to their needs while keeping it fresh, exciting and most importantly relevant. And with our ongoing commitment in building new talent, the inclusion of new voices will also bring new energy to the airwaves, enriching the experience for Y’s dedicated and new audiences." says Y’s content manager, Phindi Ziqubu.

Savage Nights hosted by Thabo X alongside Shamiso close off the evening from 10pm to 12am from Sunday to Wednesday.

Sizwe M, a familiar voice on Y, takes the lead on weekend mornings with Wake ‘n Shake on Saturdays and Sundays, followed by Sunday Feels Part I from 6am to 10am. Meanwhile, 2024's BeTheNext winner, Karen Mthethwa, steps into the spotlight, hosting two shows: The Glow Up from 10am to 2pm and Sunday Feels Part II, also airing at the same time on Sundays.

Y also launches three exciting new digital shows, 'Tell Us Y', hosted by Hey Shawty and Culture Unlocked hosted by Perceey ASF and 'Yonda Way' hosted by Zingah. This shows forms part of Y's innovative 'Beyond FM' strategy, which aims to expand the station's reach and bring fresh, engaging content to a broader audience. These dynamic new presenters will bring their unique voices and perspectives to the station, creating an even more vibrant content experience for our online followers with their unique styles and expertise, keeping followers engaged and connected across the various social media channels.

Looking at the year ahead, Y’s MD Haseena Cassim shared: "We’ve always been bold at Y, and this year’s lineup will once again prove this. As much as the 2025 lineup still includes some of your current favourites, the new faces will join them in bringing on fresh and dynamic elements to the station to push the platform to new heights in the year ahead. And Y not? Be unstoppable in everything you do, a slogan Y firmly stands for!"

This year, the station bid farewell to two beloved members of the Y family, Supta and Mthaux, who will always be a part of Y's DNA for years to come. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors and will certainly miss them both dearly.

Y Lineup goes live from today, Tuesday, 1 April 2025

Monday to Friday

5am to 9am: The Way Up – Nia Brown & Okay_Wasabi

9am to 12pm: Morning Break – Xtremme & Noni Khumalo (contributor)

12pm to 3pm: The Lunch League – Caddy & Yvette Floss

3pm to 6pm: Home Run – Ayanda MVP & Sinaye

6pm to 7pm: Happy Hour with Sinaye

7pm to 8pm: Club Y: Shakes x Les, Rarri, Thee Buhle, Ggoldie, Lesedi The DJ, Venom, DJ Zan-D, DJ Samba, DJ Pedabotic, Just Mo, and Legendary Crisp on rotation.

8pm to 10pm: Uncensored – Tulz Madala, Dimpho Mokgotho

10pm to 12am: Savage Nights (Sun to Wed) – Thabo X, Shamiso

Thursday

10pm to 12am: On The Streets – Major Steez

Friday

9pm to 12am: The Hype Factory – Hype

Saturday

6am to 10am: Wake ‘n Shake – Sizwe M

10am to 2pm: The Glow Up – Karen Mthethwa

2pm to 5pm: Supreme Saturdays – Thabo X

5pm to 6pm: The Rizz – Shamiso

6pm to 8pm: All Girls On Deck – Dj Fae Fae

Sunday

6am to 10am: Sunday Feels I – Sizwe M

10am to 2pm: Sunday Feels II – Karen Mthethwa

2pm to 6pm: The Global Experience – Just Mo

6pm to 10pm: Sundaze – Fif_Laaa

Listen to Y via streaming on the YFM app, yfm.co.za, OpenView HD, DStv Channel 859 or on FM 99.2.

#PlanetUnstoppable #YNotBeUnstoppable



