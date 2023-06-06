Y officially announces the upcoming Club Y launch party

Get ready to vibe with Club Y, the freshest new feature to hit Y’s weekday lineup. And to kick things off and re-introduce the talent to the audience, Y will be throwing an exclusive launch party to celebrate.

Replacing the legendary YTKO mix show, Club Y brings you a game-changing mix experience with a twist – no DJ owns a day of the week! Instead, we’re keeping it exciting by rotating the hottest DJs in the land each day from Monday to Saturday, so you’ll never get bored of hearing the same thing.

Club Y is all about keeping things fresh, fun, and relevant. By rotating DJs throughout the week, we’re giving you a daily mix of styles, sounds, and energy, keeping you hooked without missing a beat. It’s the ultimate way to showcase the best talent in the game, and you’ll never know what’s coming next!

The Club Y crew is stacked with talent, featuring a lineup of some of the hottest names in the game right now. Introducing the Club Y superstars:

Shakes x Les (Duo)



Thee Buhle



Ggoldie



Lesedi The DJ



Rarri



Venom



DJ Pedabotic



Legendary Crisp



DJ Zan-D



Just Mo



DJ Samba

Tune in Monday to Friday from 7pm to 8pm for a new sound every night.

To kick it all off, Y is heading to Soweto for a launch like no other. Going down on 12 April at Zone 6 Venue in Soweto, the Club Y Launch Party kicks off at 4pm until 3am. It's not just another event, it’s an immersive experience welcoming everyone into the Y family. The Club Y combines energy with a wild, immersive setup that lets you feel the new radio vibe in real life, proving why this DJ squad are the perfect fit for Y.

Get ready for a bold, rebellious vibe with a futuristic edge, drawing inspiration from AI, cyberpunk, and neon-lit aesthetics. Club Y is all about creating an atmosphere that’s daring, unapologetic, and full of energy. Picture stepping into a sleek, underground space with a modern twist – think holograms, LED designs, and visuals that transport you to another world. Here, we celebrate people, defy expectations and unite the crew on the dance floor. It’s not just the music – it’s about unforgettable moments, building connections, and living for the night.

Y's on-air content manager Phindile Ziqubu stated: “We want to take you to a place where the underground party vibe meets today’s energy. Club Y is all about inclusivity, with a rebellious twist that says “we do things our way. It’s a space where music, creativity, and community all come together. And we're just getting started."

The future is now and this is your chance to be part of something huge. Come party with the Y fam, hear the sickest mixes, and get ready to make memories you won’t forget.

Make sure you RSVP, follow us on socials, and visit www.yfm.co.za for all the deets.

Catch you on the dance floor!

Important information

Date: 12 April 2025

Time: 6pm to 3am (doors open at 4pm)

Venue: Zone 6 Venue, Soweto, Johannesburg

Club Y is a free event, but spots are limited, so make sure you RSVP and secure your place on the guest list. It’s an all-black-themed night of youth energy, rebellious spirit, and epic music. Right of admission is reserved.

Book here.



