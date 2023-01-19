Y confirmed as official Joburg Super Kings radio partner for the 2024/2025 SA T20 Season

Y, South Africa’s premier youth radio station that speaks directly to the vibrant young adult market, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with the Joburg Super Kings for the upcoming 2024/2025 South Africa’s T20 Season.

This exciting collaboration promises to elevate the cricket experience to new heights, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

As the Joburg Super Kings prepare for an electrifying third season of the South African T20 competition, Y is stepping up to amplify the buzz, energy and passion that surrounds one of South Africa's premier cricket franchises.

Starting next month, Y will be at the heart of the action, delivering exclusive content, stadium activations, and live updates that will keep listeners fully immersed in the excitement of the Joburg Super Kings' matches.

“We’re beyond excited to be the official radio partner for the Joburg Super Kings,” said Y’s managing director, Haseena Cassim. “Our audience is passionate about sport, and we’re committed to bringing them closer to the game they love - cricket. This partnership allows us to provide an unrivaled fan experience, from on-the-ground vibes at Wanderers Stadium to exclusive behind-the-scenes content and exciting giveaways. It's going to be a season like no other!"

As part of the partnership, Y will be ramping up the energy at Wanderers Stadium, the home of the Joburg Super Kings, with on-the-ground activations that bring the vibrant station’s signature energy to every corner of the stadium. Fans can expect to experience the full force of Y’s unique brand – a perfect blend of cricket, music, and unmatched hype. Whether it’s exclusive interviews with players, live match commentary, or thrilling digital content, Y will ensure fans never miss a moment of the action.

“We are absolutely delighted to partner with Y, a station that shares our passion for connecting with the next generation of fans,” said Ankit Baldi, Director & Head of Franchise Joburg Super Kings.

“The collaboration allows us to bring the excitement of the Joburg Super Kings directly to the people’s homes. Together with Y, we aim to create a dynamic platform that connects us with cricket lovers in Johannesburg, in line with our theme – To Joburg We Belong.”

From the crack of the bat to the roar of the crowd, Y will be there to capture every exhilarating moment and deliver it directly to its audience. Fans can tune in for exclusive live broadcasts, special match-day programming, and more.

This is cricket like you’ve never experienced before – brought to you by Y, where the cricket party, is just getting started!

For more information, updates, and exclusive content throughout the 2024/2025 SA T20 season, be sure to stay tuned to Y – the official radio partner of the Joburg Super Kings.

Don’t miss out on any of the cricket action – it’s all coming your way, only on Y!

