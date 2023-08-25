Industries

Africa


Welcome back summer with Lyfe

25 Aug 2023
Issued by: YFM 99.2
Celebrate the summer of your Lyfe with SA's hottest talent
Welcome back summer with Lyfe

Y, the country's biggest commercial youth radio station brings you the most anticipated event of the season Lyfe as we officially kick off summer.

Get ready to dive headfirst into the new season and celebrate the best Summer of your Lyfe!

With an electrifying lineup featuring 40 of the hottest acts in the country right now, Lyfe is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable celebration of everything that makes music, fashion and culture sizzle.

Imagine vibing to the sounds of Tyler ICU, Daliwonga, Kelvin Momo, KO, Mawhoo, Blackie, Shane Eagle, Justin 99, Nadia Nakai all on one day at my destination. This lineup is stacked with talents that are about to make your summer the most epic one yet, the Y way!

Lyfe continues to cement Y as the leader in lifestyle radio and content in South Africa is set to take place on Saturday, 30 September, at Con Hill in the heart of Braamfontein. Y the undisputed champion of all things youth is turning up the heat and raising the bar with a well curated event that's way more than just a music festival – it's an all-out experience that's about to blow your socks off!

But Lyfe isn't just about the big names – the two stages offer both the established legends and the rising stars to shine brighter than ever. It's where South African music evolves, where the energy of the crowd becomes an unbreakable bond, and where the universal language of music unites all of us.

Y’s managing director, Haseena Cassim, said, “With what’s deemed to be the hottest summer in the past decade in our midst, we are super amped to officially kick it off in true Y style with Lyfe. We look forward to delivering the ultimate Lyfestyle experience."

Put a big, bold circle around 30 September on your calendar because that's when Lyfe is going down at Constitution Hill! This isn't just a festival; it's a colossal celebration of Lyfe itself and the magical sounds that bring us all together.

Lyfe: SA's Ultimate Youth Music Festival is about to make your summer hotter, louder, and more vibrant than ever before.

Let's turn up the volume and make memories that will last a lifetime!

Tickets are available at ticketpros.co.za. and Spar.

Listen to Y on the Y App, OpenView, DStv Channel 859 or FM 99.2.

So who's on the lineup:

Nadia Nakai
Tyler ICU
A-Reece
AYANDA MVP
Daliwonga
Blxckie
Kelvin Momo
K.O
Mawhoo
Sjava
Pcee x Justin99
Mörda
DJ Fae-Fae
Venom (YTKO)
Just Mo (YTKO)
Money Badoo
Legendary Crisp (YTKO)
Babalwa M
Kmat (YTKO)
DJ Rarri
Goldmax
Majorsteez
Supta (YTKO)
DJ Samba
Shane Eagle
Miss Party
Buzzi Lee
Loatinover Pounds
In The Ring DJ's
Lelo Whats Good
Nanette
Nia Brown
Yumbs
DJ Tshegu
Pedabotic
DJ Harvey
Fif_Laaa
Maglera Doe Boy
DJ ZAN-D

What else you need to know about Lyfe

Date: Saturday, 30 September 2023

Venue: Con Hill, Braamfontein, JHB

Time: 1pm

Age: No under 18s

YFM 99.2
YFM has the youngest commercial audience in South Africa. It's become known as the capital of youth culture. As the most influential proponents of local South African music, YFM is a 75% music, 25% talk station. The sound of the station is defined by a well-curated collection of the best local and international hits. YFM is a balanced platform supporting not only established artists but new, up and coming acts. YFM proudly supports the South African music industry, boasting over 50% in local content. With a multi-channel approach, the station has an audience of 2.5 million across, radio and digital platforms. If it's hot, you're most likely to hear it on the authority on all things trendy, YFM 99.2.
