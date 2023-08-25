Welcome back summer with Lyfe

Celebrate the summer of your Lyfe with SA's hottest talent

Y, the country's biggest commercial youth radio station brings you the most anticipated event of the season Lyfe as we officially kick off summer.

Get ready to dive headfirst into the new season and celebrate the best Summer of your Lyfe!

With an electrifying lineup featuring 40 of the hottest acts in the country right now, Lyfe is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable celebration of everything that makes music, fashion and culture sizzle.

Imagine vibing to the sounds of Tyler ICU, Daliwonga, Kelvin Momo, KO, Mawhoo, Blackie, Shane Eagle, Justin 99, Nadia Nakai all on one day at my destination. This lineup is stacked with talents that are about to make your summer the most epic one yet, the Y way!

Lyfe continues to cement Y as the leader in lifestyle radio and content in South Africa is set to take place on Saturday, 30 September, at Con Hill in the heart of Braamfontein. Y the undisputed champion of all things youth is turning up the heat and raising the bar with a well curated event that's way more than just a music festival – it's an all-out experience that's about to blow your socks off!

But Lyfe isn't just about the big names – the two stages offer both the established legends and the rising stars to shine brighter than ever. It's where South African music evolves, where the energy of the crowd becomes an unbreakable bond, and where the universal language of music unites all of us.

Y’s managing director, Haseena Cassim, said, “With what’s deemed to be the hottest summer in the past decade in our midst, we are super amped to officially kick it off in true Y style with Lyfe. We look forward to delivering the ultimate Lyfestyle experience."

Put a big, bold circle around 30 September on your calendar because that's when Lyfe is going down at Constitution Hill! This isn't just a festival; it's a colossal celebration of Lyfe itself and the magical sounds that bring us all together.

Lyfe: SA's Ultimate Youth Music Festival is about to make your summer hotter, louder, and more vibrant than ever before.

Let's turn up the volume and make memories that will last a lifetime!

Tickets are available at ticketpros.co.za. and Spar.

Listen to Y on the Y App, OpenView, DStv Channel 859 or FM 99.2.

So who's on the lineup:

Nadia Nakai

Tyler ICU

A-Reece

AYANDA MVP

Daliwonga

Blxckie

Kelvin Momo

K.O

Mawhoo

Sjava

Pcee x Justin99

Mörda

DJ Fae-Fae

Venom (YTKO)

Just Mo (YTKO)

Money Badoo

Legendary Crisp (YTKO)

Babalwa M

Kmat (YTKO)

DJ Rarri

Goldmax

Majorsteez

Supta (YTKO)

DJ Samba

Shane Eagle

Miss Party

Buzzi Lee

Loatinover Pounds

In The Ring DJ's

Lelo Whats Good

Nanette

Nia Brown

Yumbs

DJ Tshegu

Pedabotic

DJ Harvey

Fif_Laaa

Maglera Doe Boy

DJ ZAN-D

What else you need to know about Lyfe

Date: Saturday, 30 September 2023

Venue: Con Hill, Braamfontein, JHB

Time: 1pm

Age: No under 18s