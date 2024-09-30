Lifestyle Events
Events News South Africa

News Lifestyle & Entertainment Events

Date set for 2024 Street Lines Skate Tournament

30 Sep 2024
30 Sep 2024
The date has been set for South Africa’s premier skateboarding contest where the country’s best skaters will battle it out to see who will be crowned event champions.
Boipelo Awuah - Womens 2023 winner. Image by Grant Mclachlan
Boipelo Awuah - Womens 2023 winner. Image by Grant Mclachlan

The fourth installment of the Street Lines Skate Tournament will take place on 12 October 2024 at the Thrashers Skatepark in Pretoria.

The event is presented by LW Mag and Dragon Energy Drink in association with Converse, Garmin, Balwin Properties and DJI.

The Thrashers Skatepark offers a variety of obstacles allowing competitors to showcase their skills during their runs.

The event will feature invited athletes from across South Africa competing in the Men’s and Women’s Divisions, and is also open to up-and-coming skaters to put their skills to the test.

Competitors will be pitted against each other through the qualifying rounds, where judges will take use-of-park, variation, style and tricks into consideration when making their selection of skaters advancing into the finals.

Competitors will be competing for their share of the R60,000 prize purse as well as exclusive prizes from the official event partners. The tournament will conclude with the Best Trick competition open to all competing skaters with the winner set to take home DJI’s lightest and most compact drone to date, the DJI Neo valued at R7000.

Street Lines organiser, Ryan van der Spuy says, “It has been an exciting year for Skateboarding with various events taking place around the country as well as having South African athletes competing at the Olympic Games. We are equally excited to add to that list with this year’s Street Lines Skate Tournament and to offer a platform to the country’s best to compete in. This contest has been created for the skaters, to grow and develop the sport locally, and also gives up-and-coming talent the opportunity to compete in a professionally run contest. We’re looking forward to seeing what unfolds on 12 October and crowning the 2024 champions.”

Street Lines Skate Tournament event details:
Date: 12 October 2024
Time: 9am onwards
Venue: Thrashers Skatepark – 241 Serene Street, Garsfontein, Pretoria

