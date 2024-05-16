Industries

    St Francis Links climbs to third in South Africa's Top 100 golf courses for 2024

    16 May 2024
    In an exciting announcement from South Africa's Top 100 Courses, St Francis Links has ascended to third position in the 2024 Top 100 Golf Courses ranking, moving up from fourth position that it has held over the last few years. This achievement reflects the relentless dedication and hard work of the entire team at St Francis Links.
    Source: Supplied.
    Jeff Clause, chief executive officer of St Francis Links, expressed his enthusiasm about this significant achievement stating, "Hats off to everyone who has contributed to this recognition – from the course maintenance team, the hospitality staff and the golf staff. Golfers around the world know where we are and continuously express their desire to visit and revisit our special piece of paradise."

    The rankings are based on points allocated to aesthetics, playability, design variety, memorability, shot values and conditioning. A mere 1.1 points separates the top three courses, with Leopard Creek scoring 82.8, The Links at Fancourt 82.3 and St Francis Links 81.7.

    The recognition by South Africa's Top 100 Courses reaffirms St Francis Links’ status as a premier golfing destination in South Africa, known for its challenging layout and breathtaking views. It is a testament to the vision and strategic direction set by the leadership and implemented by every team member at St Francis Links.

    Clause went onto say, “We also congratulate our fellow top-ranked courses, recognising the role we all play in advancing South Africa's reputation as a premier golf destination.

    "This collective excellence not only highlights our commitment to outstanding golf but also contributes significantly to the growth and vibrancy of tourism in our nation."

