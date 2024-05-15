Prime investment: Burleigh Ballito, heart of Ballito unveiled

Officially announcing in May 2024, the intended launch of a new residential development, Astral Group, in partnership with Rubro Building, believe that the prime location of Burleigh Ballito will have homeowners and savvy investors snapping up the 30 exclusive coastal apartments in no time.

Source: Supplied.

“We are officially launching this product to the market on Saturday, 29 June 2024. This development offers residents a unique chance to secure an address at one of the last remaining opportunities along popular Compensation Beach Road, located within the heart of Ballito Village.

"What is equally impressive, is how our dynamic team have managed to optimise the unusually shaped land to offer 30 beautifully designed apartments made up of studio, one, two, three, and four-bedroom layouts starting from R995,000,” says Sathie Govender, chief executive officer of Astral Group.

Burleigh Ballito not only offers a coveted location but also presents a compelling investment opportunity in one of South Africa’s most coveted regions. According to Rainmaker Marketing’s Property report, the North Coast has been identified as a semigration hotspot with 77% of people opting to relocate here from within the province.

The adult population in Ballito has more than doubled over the last 12 years, with an average of 102 adults relocating to this highly sought-after destination on a monthly basis. Moreover, there has been an increase in demand for residential offerings, especially beachfront apartments.

Source: Supplied.

Burleigh Ballito caters to various lifestyle preferences, offering residents a convenient lifestyle and numerous leisure opportunities. Surrounded by pristine beaches such as Granny Pool Beach, Clarke Bay Beach, Compensation Beach, and Willard Beach, it’s perfect for morning strolls and water activities.

Families will find it an ideal location thanks to top-quality schools nearby like Reddam House, Ashton International College, and Curro Mount Richmore, as well as excellent medical facilities including the likes of Netcare Alberlito Hospital. Popular shopping malls such as the likes of Ballito Lifestyle Centre and Boulevard Shopping Centre are also within close proximity.

Central location and investment potential

One of the distinguishing factors of Burleigh Ballito is its centrality, strategically positioned within 5km of major transportation routes like the N2 and M4. Residents have abundant entertainment options nearby, including attractions like Sugar Rush Adventure Park and Umhlali Country Club.

Moreover, they will enjoy convenient access to a variety of nearby amenities, including several local eateries and convenience stores within walking distance, such as KwikSpar Ballito Village.

“For those looking to diversify their investment portfolio, Burleigh Ballito presents an exceptional opportunity, with the South African tax incentive for property investors owning five or more residential units offering substantial benefits over 20 years. Notably, this incentive applies exclusively to new units, such as Burleigh Ballito,” explains Sathie Govender, chief executive officer of Astral Group.

Potential buyers looking to invest in Burleigh Ballito can anticipate significant savings, including roughly R45,000 on transfer duty. It also offers an estimated monthly rental income starting from R15,000, and annual gross rental yield of approximately 8.2%*.

Source: Supplied.

The development team is also committed to offering sustainable solutions into the Burleigh Ballito offering by incorporating solar infrastructure to help power communal spaces.

Residents will also have the option to invest in solar installations for their individual units. Further eco-friendly features at Burleigh Ballito include solar geysers, backup water systems, and units that are inverter-ready, all contributing to the building’s energy efficiency.

Falling under the jurisdiction of KwaDukuza Municipality, the development ensures efficient municipal services and governance for residents. It also benefits from initiatives such as the Ballito Urban Improvement Precinct (UIP), which aims to enhance the quality of public spaces through safety, cleanliness, and maintenance efforts.

With its prime location, diverse range of amenities, vibrant lifestyle, convenient access to essential services, recreational facilities, and educational institutions in close proximity - Burleigh Ballito emerges as an ideal choice for residents seeking comfort, convenience, and safety.