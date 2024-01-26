South African TVET colleges open for applications year-round

Traditionally, many educational institutions, including TVET colleges, adhere to specific application periods, often twice a year. However, a select number of TVET colleges in South Africa have embraced a continuous application system, ensuring that education remains accessible to all.

This innovative approach enables prospective students to embark on their educational journey without being constrained by rigid application timelines. For those who aspire to gain practical skills and vocational training, this flexibility opens doors to a brighter future.

TVET colleges open for applications in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape boasts reputable TVET colleges that provide a diverse range of programmes and courses. Ikhala TVET College, with five strategically located campuses, offers programmes in areas such as business management, electrical infrastructure construction, hospitality and more. The application process is simple, involving an online career guidance questionnaire and the submission of supporting documents.

Similarly, King Sabata Dalindyebo TVET College in the Eastern Cape offers programmes in business studies and engineering. New students can apply by obtaining and filling out the application form available on the college's website, along with required supporting documents.

TVET colleges open for applications in the Free State

Goldfields TVET College in the Free State is committed to bridging the skills gap by providing quality vocational education. The college offers programs such as National Certificate (Vocational), Nated/Report 191 and Pre-Vocational Learning Programme. Prospective students can apply online, complete a career guidance test, and submit necessary documents for consideration.

Maluti TVET College in the Free State offers learnership and skills development programmes. The application process involves visiting the college's website, completing a pre-screening test and submitting the application form along with supporting documents.

TVET colleges open for applications in Gauteng

Sedibeng TVET College is situated in the southern part of Johannesburg and offers programmes in engineering, business and National Certificate (Vocational). Interested students can apply by registering online, completing the application form and submitting supporting documents.

Westcol TVET College, with seven campuses across the West Rand, provides programmes in business and general studies, engineering and Report 191 (Nated) programmes. The application process includes registering an account, taking a career interest questionnaire, selecting a course and uploading supporting documents.

TVET colleges open for applications in KwaZulu-Natal

Mnambithi TVET College, located in Ladysmith and Estcourt, offers programmes in electrical infrastructure construction, hospitality, finance, accounting and economics. The application process involves registering on the college's website, attaching supporting documents and undergoing a placement test.

Umgungundlovu TVET College is dedicated to excellence and provides programmes in business studies, engineering studies and National Certificate Vocational. Prospective students can apply by visiting the college's website, selecting a course and completing the application with necessary documents.

TVET colleges open for applications in Limpopo

Letaba TVET College—with campuses in Polokwane, Giyane, Central, Maake and Tzaneen— offers programmes in business, engineering, services and skills/other. The application process involves registering on the college's website, selecting a course and uploading supporting documents.

Vhembe TVET College, spanning seven campuses across Limpopo, provides programmes in business studies, engineering studies and utility studies. Aspiring students can apply by creating an account on the college's website, completing a Career Guidance assessment and submitting required documents.

For more information on each college's specific application process and programme offerings, please visit their respective websites.

Note: All information in this press release is accurate as of 25 January 2024. Prospective students are advised to check each TVET college's website for the latest application details.

