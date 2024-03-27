South African students showcase innovative TB detection, green tech at I-FEST2

Industries

Construction & Engineering News South Africa

    27 Mar 2024
    Two young South African scientists will showcase their groundbreaking research on the world stage at the International Festival of Engineering, Science and Technology in Tunisia (I-FEST2). The festival is taking place in Mahdia, Tunisia from 22-28 March 2024.
    Alexia and Keerthana exploring Mahdia
    Alexia and Keerthana exploring Mahdia

    Keerthana Kishor Nair, a Grade 12 learner from Bryanston High School, won gold at the 2023 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF). Her project presents a groundbreaking new method for tuberculosis (TB) detection, offering instantaneous results instead of the days-long wait of traditional tests. This could be a notable change in diagnosing and treating the disease promptly.

    Alexia Hilton Smedmor, a Grade 10 learner at Parktown High School for Girls and silver medallist at the 2023 Eskom Expo ISF, developed an innovative technology using fuel cells and spekboom (a native South African plant) for environmental cleanup and energy generation. This sustainable solution could power remote monitoring devices used in conservation efforts.

    23 hours

    “Eskom Expo, by empowering learners like these, demonstrates Eskom's commitment to finding solutions for pressing local and global issues," says Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation. "These young scientists are responding to real-world challenges, offering potential solutions for a more sustainable future."

    Parthy Chetty, executive director of Eskom Expo adds, “We are thrilled to see young women like Keerthana and Alexia excelling in STEM and representing South Africa on the international stage. Initiatives like Eskom Expo are crucial for encouraging girls to pursue scientific fields.”

    I-FEST2 offers not only a platform for these young innovators to share their work but also an opportunity to experience Tunisian culture and the idyllic Mediterranean setting.

    Call for more young scientists!

    Eskom Expo encourages learners in grades 4 to 12, along with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college students (NC2 to NC4) to participate in this transformative science fair. Registration is open at www.exposcience.co.za.

