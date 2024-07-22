Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

    SIU to collect over R100m from unqualified NSFAS beneficiaries

    22 Jul 2024
    22 Jul 2024
    The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has signed Acknowledgement of Debt (AoD) agreements with 421 students who did not qualify to be funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    SIU Spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, said the total value of the AoD amounts to R112,174,825,97.

    “In addition to the AoDs, the SIU has made progress in recovering unallocated funds with the University of Fort Hare being the latest university to pay back unallocated funds of R277,666,450. This brings the total of recoveries to R1,165,887,062,” Kganyago said.

    The SIU has so far recovered the following funds from institutions of higher learning:

    • West Coast College- R5m
    • Northlink College- R33m
    • Walter Sisulu University- R19m
    • Nkangala TVET- R342,672.50
    • University of Mpumalanga- R33m
    • University of Zululand- R58m
    • University of Fort Hare- R277m
    • University of Pretoria- R400m
    • Majuba TVET College- R25.9m.
    • University of Johannesburg- R311m

    The SIU expressed its gratitude to the cooperative attitude of parents and unqualified NSFAS beneficiaries who have signed the acknowledgement of debt and agreed to repay the money over some time.

    “The SIU is urging unqualified NSFAS beneficiaries who have not been in contact with the unit to come forward and arrange for repayment,” Kganyago said.

    An SIU investigation has revealed that NSFAS failed to design and implement controls to ensure that there is an annual reconciliation between the funds disbursed to institutions of higher learning and the allocation of those funds to the students.

    These control weaknesses have led to overpayments and underpayments of funds to the different institutions over the period of 2017 to date.

    NSFAS has appointed a service provider to assist in performing the reconciliation via a “close-out reporting” process which is still ongoing.

    Kganyago noted that the SIU is in terms of Proclamation R88 of 2022, authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of NSFAS and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State through corruption and negligence.

    “The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name, to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during both investigations caused by acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

    “In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU will refer any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action,” Kganyago said

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za



