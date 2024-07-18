New education budget: Minister Gwarube's vision for a better learning environment

In her recently delivered Budget Vote Speech for the 2024/25 financial year, the Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, announced a 7.4% increase in the department's budget to R32.3bn.

She also emphasised the importance of efficient spending, evidence-based policies, and strategic investments to uplift South Africa's education system. Dr Corrin Varady, education analyst and CEO of Idea is optimistic about the announcement.

“The increased spending in key areas and the focus on learning outcomes is commendable.”

However, he stresses the need to define return on investment (ROI) by increased educational outcomes rather than mere access.

“The minister's assertion that 'we must be bolder, ambitious, and set high evidence-based targets for ourselves' is exactly what we need to ensure that our educational investments translate into improved performance.”

To illustrate how a results-based financing model is being applied in other parts of the world, Varady refers to the Education Outcomes Fund (EOF), an initiative aimed at addressing the global education crisis by improving learning outcomes for children and youth, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Governments or other outcome funders (such as international donors or partners) commit to making payments based on the achievement of specific measurable educational outcomes, rather than just the delivery of services.

Independent verification by third-party evaluators ensures transparency and that the reported results are accurate and credible.

Payments are only made if the agreed-upon outcomes are met, ensuring that resources are used effectively and efficiently to achieve tangible improvements, while also removing corruption and rewarding performance.

By linking funding to outcomes, all stakeholders are incentivised to focus on achieving the best possible educational results.

Challenges and Strategic Considerations

Acknowledging the minister's caution against radical mid-year changes, he also expressed hope for improved fiscal strategies in 2025.

“It’s understandable that making significant changes halfway through the academic year isn't ideal. However, we are hopeful about the promise of more efficient and closely monitored spending in the academic year 2025,” he states, noting the importance of the minister's focus on “sober and studied” allocation of funds to ensure well-planned and effective future spending.

“Project management, curriculum, and delivery services, however, are areas that are highlighted to be strengthened to ensure that increased spending on Mathematics, Science, and Technology (MST), and professional development results in meaningful improvements,” notes Varady.

“Effective monitoring is key to connecting these investments to tangible outcomes.”

He also stresses the necessity of improving the Department of Basic Education’s relationship with the Departments of Labour and Higher Education.

“The current generation of DBE-enrolled learners are future higher education students and job seekers. Strengthening these interdepartmental ties, which historically have been weak, is crucial for creating a seamless transition for pupils into higher education and the workforce.”

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Varady says reviewing standards and monitoring progress, as well as the country’s future trajectory towards improved outcomes, is essential. “These should remain our priorities for the 2024 academic year, preparing us for change in 2025.”

“The minister's Budget Vote Speech has set a hopeful and ambitious tone for the future of education in South Africa. With continued commitment to strategic investments, evidence-based policies, and collaborative efforts across departments, a vision of turning the corner towards providing quality education to all South African children seems within reach,” he concludes.