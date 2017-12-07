Education Primary & Secondary Education
    School’s decision to change name from ‘disgraced’ DF Malan to DF Akademie ‘undeniably rational’ – SCA

    The Supreme Court of Appeal has upheld a Bellville school’s decision to change its name from DF Malan High School to DF Akademie to distance itself from its apartheid past, despite objections from some parents.
    By Vincent Cruywagen
    6 Jun 2025
    6 Jun 2025
    Image source:
    Image source: DF Malan High School / Facebook

    A full bench of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed a review application by four parents and found the school governing body (SGB) of DF Malan High School in Bellville, Western Cape, acted within its powers to rename the school in line with its values of inclusivity and academic excellence.

    This means the Afrikaans-medium school’s name can be changed to DF Akademie, as suggested in May 2021. The voting for a new name took place in October 2021. Of the 3,466 votes received, the overwhelming majority, namely 85%, proposed DF Akademie.

    The litigation stems from Barend Rautenbach, Johan Smit, Francois Malan and Barend de Klerk taking umbrage against the SGB’s decision after a consultative process in May 2021, to change the name of the school.

    Read the full article on the Daily Maverick here.

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
