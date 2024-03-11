Savvy Fellowship Program 2024: Call for experienced entrepreneurs to mentor startups

Have you established a business that generates revenue? Do you possess a minimum of five years of experience in founding startups? Are you open to sharing your insights with ambitious young entrepreneurs striving to tackle the world's most urgent challenges through innovative solutions? If so, Savvy is inviting you to join its Fellowship Program for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs as a mentor.

"Every day, we are looking for experienced entrepreneurs with post-revenue businesses to join the ‘Savvy’ team that is building a new generation of impact entrepreneurs through mentorship. We are a diverse team, so we welcome people from different backgrounds. We are looking for experienced entrepreneurs with a heart for helping others, and dedication to leaving the world better than they found it. So, if you think that describes you, you might be who we are looking for," says Savvy.

About the Savvy Fellowship Programme:

Savvy Fellowship kicks off with a rigorous 12-week e-learning experience. As a Savvy Fellow, you will get to learn everything from ideation to venture scaling, including how to start, build, and scale an impact venture.

Using visual presentations, Savvy will help you answer all the relevant questions you need to kickstart that amazing impact venture, gain early traction, achieve product-market fit, and scale into newer markets. Some of the things you’ll learn during the program are ‘understanding your customer’, ‘building a product or service that effectively solves their key challenges’, and ‘effectively positioning your solution in the market.’ Savvy is for every impact entrepreneur, no matter what stage your venture is.

So far, Savvy has selected and trained over 13,000 fellows from 174 countries.

Benefits:

1. The opportunity to give back to others: Achieving greatness is nothing if you fail to help others achieve greatness too. Serving as a mentor in the Savvy programme helps you give back to the younger generation, which gives you personal satisfaction as you make a difference in the entrepreneurial journey of others.

2. Network with other changemakers: The Savvy mentorship team includes over 1,400 changemakers from around the world who have built and exited innovative and profitable business ventures.

3. Serve as a source of inspiration: You’re not only given a chance to give back and meet like-minded entrepreneurs who have created an impact in their community and the world at large.

You’re given an opportunity to serve as a source of inspiration to the younger generation of impact-driven entrepreneurs who are passionate about solving some of the world’s most pressing issues through innovative means.

4. A certificate of appreciation.

Eligibilty:

1. You must have a post-revenue business in any sector or industry.

2. Having a tech or tech-enabled business venture is not required, but it’s a plus.

3. You must be fluent in the English language; both written and verbal.

4. Fluency in French, Spanish, or Portuguese is not required, but it’s a plus.

5. Be willing to impact and guide a Savvy Fellow in achieving their business goals.

6. Prior experience in mentorship is not required, but it’s a plus.

7. Be willing to devote an hour every week to mentoring a Savvy Fellow.

Deadline:

There is no deadline to apply.

Apply from: https://savvyfellows.com/mentor-apply/