SA's first desert botanical garden opens at Richtersveld

The Richtersveld Desert Botanical Garden, South Africa's first of its kind, has officially opened to the public at |Ai|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park. This pioneering project, driven by SanParks resident botanist Pieter van Wyk, aims to conserve the country's desert flora for future generations.

Located at Sendelingsdrift, the garden is a collaborative effort between South African National Parks (SanParks) and the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI). It features the Richtersveld Indigenous Nursery, which highlights the unique flora of South Africa’s Desert Biome.

The botanical garden serves multiple purposes, including facilitating research, managing indigenous plant collections, and promoting environmental education. It is the only garden in South Africa dedicated to the desert flora of the Desert Biome and adheres to rigorous standards, such as proper plant labelling, scientific documentation, and long-term maintenance.

Open to the public, the garden includes 24 themed floral beds showcasing the region’s distinctive plants. It offers visitors a chance to explore and learn about the diverse vegetation of the Desert Biome.

For more information, visit the SanParks website or call the park at 027 831 1506.

This new addition to the |Ai|Ais/Richtersveld Transfrontier Park is expected to become a key attraction for tourists interested in botany, conservation, and adventure.