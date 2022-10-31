Sanral project empowers local contractors in South Africa

A South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) community development project in Tshatshu Village near Zwelitsha is fostering local economic growth and empowering emerging contractors. The project, connecting Tshatshu Village to key routes, has seen the involvement of 12 subcontractors, most holding Grade One or Two Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) certifications.

KwaTshatshu construction project site

These local contractors are responsible for crucial tasks like laying macadam, constructing kerbs, and building sidewalks, employing between two and eight individuals each.

This labour-intensive approach has created employment opportunities for approximately 50 residents, offering tasks ranging from rock packing to concrete mixing.

The project's impact extends beyond the physical infrastructure. Contractors like Zikhona Xotyeni, founder of Xotyeni Renovations and Constructions, have gained valuable experience and skills.

Xotyeni, overseeing macadam operations since November 2023, says, "This is my first time with macadam. Working on this site has been a great experience."

She credits the pre-site training provided by Sanral for enhancing her project management skills.

Employment opportunities

Lusindiso Seyisi, founder of Nogu Trading, views this project as his company's first civil works venture. He has employed eight workers, including a young graduate, to provide them with practical experience.

Seyisi aims to attain Grade 2 CIDB certification and ultimately reach Grade 6.

Another contractor, Phandulwazi Mahanjana Canzo Clock, applauds Sanral's approach, citing its organisation and coordination as beneficial for local contractors' growth.

"This project has given us expertise we can use in future projects," he says, hoping municipalities will adopt similar approaches.

Managing a project of this scale comes with its challenges. Site manager Zandile Sonjeke oversees operations, ensuring quality and adherence to safety protocols. She also coordinates community access to the road while under construction.

Utilising existing skills

Assisting Sonjeke is Akhona Khala, a recent civil engineering graduate from Walter Sisulu University, who now supervises at the site.

Khala, inspired by her journey from practical training to supervision, says, "I'm fascinated by turning plans into structures."

The Tshatshu Village project serves as a prime example of how infrastructure development can empower communities and foster local economic growth.

By prioritising local contractors and fostering a collaborative environment, Sanral is creating a lasting positive impact on the lives of residents in Tshatshu Village and beyond.