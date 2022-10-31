Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Infrastructure & Utilities News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Prof JJ Tabane "The ANC is a shadow of what they were!"

Prof JJ Tabane "The ANC is a shadow of what they were!"

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Sanral project empowers local contractors in South Africa

    1 Mar 2024
    1 Mar 2024
    A South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) community development project in Tshatshu Village near Zwelitsha is fostering local economic growth and empowering emerging contractors. The project, connecting Tshatshu Village to key routes, has seen the involvement of 12 subcontractors, most holding Grade One or Two Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) certifications.
    KwaTshatshu construction project site
    KwaTshatshu construction project site

    These local contractors are responsible for crucial tasks like laying macadam, constructing kerbs, and building sidewalks, employing between two and eight individuals each.

    This labour-intensive approach has created employment opportunities for approximately 50 residents, offering tasks ranging from rock packing to concrete mixing.

    The project's impact extends beyond the physical infrastructure. Contractors like Zikhona Xotyeni, founder of Xotyeni Renovations and Constructions, have gained valuable experience and skills.

    Source:
    The need for forward-thinking ESD strategies in South Africa's rural communities

      2 Feb 2024

    Xotyeni, overseeing macadam operations since November 2023, says, "This is my first time with macadam. Working on this site has been a great experience."

    She credits the pre-site training provided by Sanral for enhancing her project management skills.

    Employment opportunities

    Lusindiso Seyisi, founder of Nogu Trading, views this project as his company's first civil works venture. He has employed eight workers, including a young graduate, to provide them with practical experience.

    Seyisi aims to attain Grade 2 CIDB certification and ultimately reach Grade 6.

    Another contractor, Phandulwazi Mahanjana Canzo Clock, applauds Sanral's approach, citing its organisation and coordination as beneficial for local contractors' growth.

    "This project has given us expertise we can use in future projects," he says, hoping municipalities will adopt similar approaches.

    Managing a project of this scale comes with its challenges. Site manager Zandile Sonjeke oversees operations, ensuring quality and adherence to safety protocols. She also coordinates community access to the road while under construction.

    Utilising existing skills

    Assisting Sonjeke is Akhona Khala, a recent civil engineering graduate from Walter Sisulu University, who now supervises at the site.

    Khala, inspired by her journey from practical training to supervision, says, "I'm fascinated by turning plans into structures."

    The Tshatshu Village project serves as a prime example of how infrastructure development can empower communities and foster local economic growth.

    By prioritising local contractors and fostering a collaborative environment, Sanral is creating a lasting positive impact on the lives of residents in Tshatshu Village and beyond.

    Read more: community, SANRAL, CIDB
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source:
    The need for forward-thinking ESD strategies in South Africa's rural communities
     2 Feb 2024
    Image supplied. VML launches the tenth edition of ‘The Future 100: 2024’ today
    Connected brands thrive in 2024: Key findings from VML's Future 100 report
    25 Jan 2024
    Map of affected area.
    R2bn construction on N3 will cause traffic disruption and bring relief
    9 Nov 2023
    Source: © Leeloo Thefirst TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign raises awareness about mental health
    TikTok's #MentalHealthAwareness: Better Together campaign supports users
    25 Oct 2023
    SANRAL makes bold move to transform SA construction industry
    SANRAL makes bold move to transform SA construction industry
    25 Sep 2023
    R1.2bn N2 upgrade from KwaBhaca to Ngcweleni River underway
    R1.2bn N2 upgrade from KwaBhaca to Ngcweleni River underway
    10 Aug 2023
    Slight uptick noted in construction's overall business conditions - CIDB
    Slight uptick noted in construction's overall business conditions - CIDB
    30 Nov 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: The power of emotional advertising
    #OrchidsandOnions: The power of emotional advertising
     31 Oct 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz