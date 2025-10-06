South Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

BMi ResearchaHead Marketing ServicesBroad MediaRogerwilcoPublicis Groupe AfricaMultiChoiceClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingDentsuThe Rooms NetworkHavas JohannesburgGL events South Africa PTY (LTD)North-West University (NWU)BA:KO by EchoHouseAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA PR agencies show world-class excellence at global awards

    South African public relations agencies showed their world-class excellence at the PRCA Platinum Awards 2025 winners that were announced on Thursday, 2 October at Barbican Conservator, in London, England.
    6 Oct 2025
    6 Oct 2025
    Razor PR, Tribeca and Dialogue were all awarded at the recent PCRA Platinum Awards
    Razor PR, Tribeca and Dialogue were all awarded at the recent PCRA Platinum Awards

    Razor PR won two awards and Tribeca one. Tribeca and Dialogue also received a highly commended.

    Raxor PR's Basetsana Baholo was also the runner up Global Rising Star of the Year.

    Commenting on Razor's success, Razor CEO, Dustin Chick says, “Integrated world-class creativity is what will set the future of effective public relations programmes apart, especially as we seek to drive distinction and cut through in an ever-demanding news cycle.

    "Success is no longer about generating ‘just’ awareness, it’s about sparking powerful conversations that elevate and build trust, and inspire positive behaviour change"

    Razor PR executive creative director, Chris Lazley, adds to this, “Creativity has become business critical in modern PR. What’s important is that it’s not just ideas for the sake of ideas, but more a focus on using well-considered strategic insights to trigger bold thinking that cuts through the noise, establishes a new debate and elevates thought leadership."

    Lazley also explains the Bullet Proof Park campaign, which won both awards for the agency.

    "By working with our colleagues at M+C Saatchi Abel, we were able to build a truly compelling earned first creative platform that moved the needle on one of society’s most urgent social needs, especially in the Western Cape.

    "Being earned first requires ideas that cross the divide between interesting and compelling, that go from memorable to behaviour change.

    "Bullet Proof Park is just such a campaign, and it’s this approach that resulted in its win at the Platinum Awards and its shortlisting at Cannes."

    All the winners

    B2B Award

    Media City Qatar and Weber Shandwick Mernat - Global Stories, Local Lens

    Broadcast Award

    Finn Partners for Tourism Ireland - Dermot's Taste of Ireland

    Consumer Relations Award

    Highly Commended: Richmond & Towers - Christmas, easy as pie with Pukka

    Winner: Current Global x Heinz - Heinz Ketchup Insurance

    Consumer Technology Award

    The Romans - Made of Metal with OnePlus

    Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award

    Tribeca Public Relations - Epson Champions Education in South Africa

    Digital and Social Media Award – Sponsored by CARMA

    The Romans - Roddick Returns with Betway

    Employee Engagement Award

    Sanofi - Igniting the Olympic Spirit at Sanofi

    Integrated Campaign Award – Sponsored by CARMA

    Highly Commended: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi x Weber Shandwick MENAT x Momentum x Initiative - The Chief Island Officer’s Enduring Legacy

    Winner: The Hoffman Agency Hong Kong - CloudMosa’s call to ‘Cloud Up’ the next billion internet users

    Event / Launch of the Year Award

    Highly Commended: Tribeca Public Relations - Coca-Cola Creations Wozzaah | The first Coke out of Africa

    Winner: The Romans - Made of Metal with OnePlus

    Media Relations Award

    Highly Commended: Richmond & Towers - Christmas, easy as pie with Pukka

    Winner: Razor Public Relations with M&C Saatchi Abel - Bullet Proof Park

    Purpose Award

    Highly Commended: Current Global and Puck - Selfless Shelves

    Winner: Razor Public Relations with M&C Saatchi Abel, Bullet Proof Park

    Strategic Communications Award

    Highly Commended: Dialogue - Shein Cape Town Pop-Up Store by Dialogue

    Winner: Makaira KK: Makaira's Transformative Electric Scooter Project in Japan

    Global Rising Star of The Year

    Winner: Sarah Alsalem, Gambit Communications
    Runner-up: Basetsana Baholo, Razor PR

    In-house Team Award

    The Sanofi, Paris 2024 Team

    Medium Consultancy Award

    Current Global MENAT, Delivering an even better sequel

    Large Consultancy Award

    Highly Commended: Sandpiper
    Winner: The Romans

    Read more: Public relations, PRCA, PR awards, public relations awards, Dialogue, Tribeca, PR, Razor PR
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz