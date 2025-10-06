SA PR agencies show world-class excellence at global awards

Razor PR, Tribeca and Dialogue were all awarded at the recent PCRA Platinum Awards

Razor PR won two awards and Tribeca one. Tribeca and Dialogue also received a highly commended.

Raxor PR's Basetsana Baholo was also the runner up Global Rising Star of the Year.

Commenting on Razor's success, Razor CEO, Dustin Chick says, “Integrated world-class creativity is what will set the future of effective public relations programmes apart, especially as we seek to drive distinction and cut through in an ever-demanding news cycle.

"Success is no longer about generating ‘just’ awareness, it’s about sparking powerful conversations that elevate and build trust, and inspire positive behaviour change"

Razor PR executive creative director, Chris Lazley, adds to this, “Creativity has become business critical in modern PR. What’s important is that it’s not just ideas for the sake of ideas, but more a focus on using well-considered strategic insights to trigger bold thinking that cuts through the noise, establishes a new debate and elevates thought leadership."

Lazley also explains the Bullet Proof Park campaign, which won both awards for the agency.

"By working with our colleagues at M+C Saatchi Abel, we were able to build a truly compelling earned first creative platform that moved the needle on one of society’s most urgent social needs, especially in the Western Cape.

"Being earned first requires ideas that cross the divide between interesting and compelling, that go from memorable to behaviour change.

"Bullet Proof Park is just such a campaign, and it’s this approach that resulted in its win at the Platinum Awards and its shortlisting at Cannes."

All the winners

B2B Award

Media City Qatar and Weber Shandwick Mernat - Global Stories, Local Lens

Broadcast Award

Finn Partners for Tourism Ireland - Dermot's Taste of Ireland

Consumer Relations Award

Highly Commended: Richmond & Towers - Christmas, easy as pie with Pukka

Winner: Current Global x Heinz - Heinz Ketchup Insurance

Consumer Technology Award

The Romans - Made of Metal with OnePlus

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award

Tribeca Public Relations - Epson Champions Education in South Africa

Digital and Social Media Award – Sponsored by CARMA

The Romans - Roddick Returns with Betway

Employee Engagement Award

Sanofi - Igniting the Olympic Spirit at Sanofi

Integrated Campaign Award – Sponsored by CARMA

Highly Commended: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi x Weber Shandwick MENAT x Momentum x Initiative - The Chief Island Officer’s Enduring Legacy

Winner: The Hoffman Agency Hong Kong - CloudMosa’s call to ‘Cloud Up’ the next billion internet users

Event / Launch of the Year Award

Highly Commended: Tribeca Public Relations - Coca-Cola Creations Wozzaah | The first Coke out of Africa

Winner: The Romans - Made of Metal with OnePlus

Media Relations Award

Highly Commended: Richmond & Towers - Christmas, easy as pie with Pukka

Winner: Razor Public Relations with M&C Saatchi Abel - Bullet Proof Park

Purpose Award

Highly Commended: Current Global and Puck - Selfless Shelves

Winner: Razor Public Relations with M&C Saatchi Abel, Bullet Proof Park

Strategic Communications Award

Highly Commended: Dialogue - Shein Cape Town Pop-Up Store by Dialogue

Winner: Makaira KK: Makaira's Transformative Electric Scooter Project in Japan

Global Rising Star of The Year

Winner: Sarah Alsalem, Gambit Communications

Runner-up: Basetsana Baholo, Razor PR

In-house Team Award

The Sanofi, Paris 2024 Team

Medium Consultancy Award

Current Global MENAT, Delivering an even better sequel

Large Consultancy Award

Highly Commended: Sandpiper

Winner: The Romans