SA PR agencies show world-class excellence at global awards
Razor PR won two awards and Tribeca one. Tribeca and Dialogue also received a highly commended.
Raxor PR's Basetsana Baholo was also the runner up Global Rising Star of the Year.
Commenting on Razor's success, Razor CEO, Dustin Chick says, “Integrated world-class creativity is what will set the future of effective public relations programmes apart, especially as we seek to drive distinction and cut through in an ever-demanding news cycle.
"Success is no longer about generating ‘just’ awareness, it’s about sparking powerful conversations that elevate and build trust, and inspire positive behaviour change"
Razor PR executive creative director, Chris Lazley, adds to this, “Creativity has become business critical in modern PR. What’s important is that it’s not just ideas for the sake of ideas, but more a focus on using well-considered strategic insights to trigger bold thinking that cuts through the noise, establishes a new debate and elevates thought leadership."
Lazley also explains the Bullet Proof Park campaign, which won both awards for the agency.
"By working with our colleagues at M+C Saatchi Abel, we were able to build a truly compelling earned first creative platform that moved the needle on one of society’s most urgent social needs, especially in the Western Cape.
"Being earned first requires ideas that cross the divide between interesting and compelling, that go from memorable to behaviour change.
"Bullet Proof Park is just such a campaign, and it’s this approach that resulted in its win at the Platinum Awards and its shortlisting at Cannes."
All the winners
B2B Award
Media City Qatar and Weber Shandwick Mernat - Global Stories, Local Lens
Broadcast Award
Finn Partners for Tourism Ireland - Dermot's Taste of Ireland
Consumer Relations Award
Highly Commended: Richmond & Towers - Christmas, easy as pie with Pukka
Winner: Current Global x Heinz - Heinz Ketchup Insurance
Consumer Technology Award
The Romans - Made of Metal with OnePlus
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award
Tribeca Public Relations - Epson Champions Education in South Africa
Digital and Social Media Award – Sponsored by CARMA
The Romans - Roddick Returns with Betway
Employee Engagement Award
Sanofi - Igniting the Olympic Spirit at Sanofi
Integrated Campaign Award – Sponsored by CARMA
Highly Commended: Yas Island, Abu Dhabi x Weber Shandwick MENAT x Momentum x Initiative - The Chief Island Officer’s Enduring Legacy
Winner: The Hoffman Agency Hong Kong - CloudMosa’s call to ‘Cloud Up’ the next billion internet users
Event / Launch of the Year Award
Highly Commended: Tribeca Public Relations - Coca-Cola Creations Wozzaah | The first Coke out of Africa
Winner: The Romans - Made of Metal with OnePlus
Media Relations Award
Highly Commended: Richmond & Towers - Christmas, easy as pie with Pukka
Winner: Razor Public Relations with M&C Saatchi Abel - Bullet Proof Park
Purpose Award
Highly Commended: Current Global and Puck - Selfless Shelves
Winner: Razor Public Relations with M&C Saatchi Abel, Bullet Proof Park
Strategic Communications Award
Highly Commended: Dialogue - Shein Cape Town Pop-Up Store by Dialogue
Winner: Makaira KK: Makaira's Transformative Electric Scooter Project in Japan
Global Rising Star of The Year
Winner: Sarah Alsalem, Gambit Communications
Runner-up: Basetsana Baholo, Razor PR
In-house Team Award
The Sanofi, Paris 2024 Team
Medium Consultancy Award
Current Global MENAT, Delivering an even better sequel
Large Consultancy Award
Highly Commended: Sandpiper
Winner: The Romans