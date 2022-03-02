Industries

    SA health startup makes the cut for Google training academy

    4 Jun 2024
    Google for Startups has announced 24 startups chosen for the 2024 cohort of its Growth Academy: AI for Health programme.
    Zoie Health co-founders Thato Schermer and Dr Nonie Sitole | Image source:
    Zoie Health co-founders Thato Schermer and Dr Nonie Sitole | Image source: Zoie Health

    Among the chosen 24 is the South African startup Zoie Health, which is a digital health platform focused on providing underserved, high-need populations with affordable, accessible healthcare. Other startups on the African continent that were chosen are Kenya’s Thalia Psychotherapy and Nigeria’s Healthtracka.

    "The programme is designed to support high-potential startups across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) that are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionise healthcare and medical research," says Google.

    The three-month program will provide participants with intensive training, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

    Startups will benefit from workshops on best practices for AI, leadership development, responsible innovation, product design, and customer acquisition.

    Additionally, Google experts from Research, Health, Verily, Fitbit, and DeepMind will offer one-on-one mentorship sessions and technical project support.

    Dorothy Ooko, head of communications and public affairs, Google Africa, said:

    "We are committed to supporting the growth of innovative startups, particularly those that are leveraging AI to address critical healthcare challenges.

    "The Growth Academy: AI for Health program is a testament to this commitment, and we are excited to see the impact these startups will have on the future of healthcare."

    The 24 participating startups

    • Zoie Health (South Africa)
    • Aide (United Kingdom)
    • AmplifAI (Saudi Arabia)
    • Biorce (Portugal)
    • C the Signs (United Kingdom)
    • Callyope (France)
    • Clear.bio (Netherlands)
    • Ephion Health (Spain)
    • Exakt Health (Germany)
    • FiveLives (France)
    • Healthtracka (Nigeria)
    • HearMe (Poland)
    • Juniver (United Kingdom)
    • Mindgram (Poland)
    • Motherbeing (Egypt)
    • Noah Labs (Germany)
    • Nui (Germany)
    • O7 Therapy (Egypt)
    • Powerful Medical (Slovakia)
    • Research Grid (United Kingdom)
    • Rofim (France)
    • Sycai Medical (Spain)
    • Thalia Psychotherapy (Kenya)
    • TibuHealth (Kenya)
    Read more: Google, Zoie Health
    NextOptions

