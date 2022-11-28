SME South Africa adds award-winning Startwise to form SME Advice

Industries

    Issued by SME South Africa
    4 Jun 2024
    SME South Africa integrated the award-winning on-demand consulting platform Startwise into its main platform as SME Advice. This brings entrepreneurs access to information and resources all in one place.
    SME South Africa offers small to medium enterprise (SME) owners a platform to connect with leading experts across various industries. Likewise, industry experts (individuals with more than 10 years of experience), can share their knowledge with business owners who need advice. This platform, SME Advice, showcases mentors that entrepreneurs can approach for one-on-one guidance, as well as a Forum where questions can be asked and answered publicly.

    “We wanted to create a one-stop shop for SMEs. Instead of clicking on multiple domains, they can conveniently navigate through a single platform for everything they need,” says Velly Bosega, founder and CEO of SME South Africa.

    “We are still marketing to the same audience. So, we want to consolidate access to the services and content that we provide.”

    SME South Africa is currently the largest SME portal in the country that caters to a niche audience. With over 100,000 monthly visitors, the brand is confident in the difference its unique platform is making in the lives of South African businesses.

    Advertisers and institutions that work with the brand have access to this unrivalled, unfragmented audience. “Our audience consists of entrepreneurs who have set up a business or who are planning to. Some are looking to scale their business. Here you have them all in one place: SME.

    “There is nowhere else that I know of where you can find information about how to start, manage and grow your business that is consolidated in one platform,” Bosega explains. Coupled with this information, SME South Africa also has many resources for business owners. “Access to templates and expert advice, and connecting SMEs to funders are all functions our website serves.”

    Most notably known for its SME Landscape Report, the South African brand aims to offer businesses access to resources that make daily operations possible and affordable. Free tools such as templates for invoices, cash flows or reports, empower entrepreneurs who don’t have the funds to purchase expensive tools yet. Furthermore, reviews provide quick, thorough comparisons of products to save SMEs time and money.

    SME South Africa
    SME South Africa is a one-stop-shop for business owners to access advice, business tools and resources they need.

