How systematic processes drive profitability for road freight SMEs

The Road Freight SME Summit recently held a webinar featuring industry experts Oliver Naidoo, Managing director of JC Auditors, and Phuti Semenya, CA(SA) and founder of Maysene Logistics. The session, led by Florence Musundwa, founder of the Road Freight SME Summit, provided valuable insights for attendees on how implementing strong systems can significantly help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) in the road freight industry achieve growth.

Benefits of systematic processes

Naidoo opened the session with a compelling presentation on the importance of implementing systematic processes as the foundation for SME growth. He emphasised that having structured and robust processes is crucial for ensuring consistency, quality, and scalability in operations.

"Systematic processes are not just about efficiency; they are the backbone of sustainable development for any SME. By standardising operations, companies can better manage resources, mitigate risk, and enhance customer satisfaction," Naidoo stated.

Phuti Semenya built on this foundation by sharing practical examples from Maysene Logistics, illustrating how adopting systematic processes can lead to significant cost savings and improved profitability.

"At Maysene Logistics, we have seen firsthand how structured processes can streamline operations and reduce waste. This approach has not only saved us money, but has also allowed us to allocate resources more effectively and focus on strategic growth initiatives," Semenya explained.

He highlighted several case studies where systematic process implementation had resulted in measurable improvements in operational efficiency and financial performance. Phuti enthusiastically indicated how practices like safe loading, vehicle maintenance, tyre management and driver behaviour not only minimised risk, but also delivered on business profitability.

A holistic approach

The synergy between Oliver Naidoo and Phuti Semenya was palpable throughout the webinar, with both speakers reinforcing the critical nature of systematic approaches in driving SME success. Their complementary perspectives provided a holistic view of the benefits of structured processes, from theoretical foundations to practical applications.

Florence Musundwa, in her role as facilitator, seamlessly guided the discussion, ensuring that key points were highlighted and audience questions were addressed. Her expertise and passion for supporting SMEs in the road freight sector were evident, contributing to the overall success of the webinar.

Key takeaways from the webinar include:

• Systematic processes are fundamental to SME development : Establishing and maintaining structured processes is essential for consistent performance and scalability.

• Cost savings and improved profitability : Implementing systematic approaches can lead to significant financial benefits, as demonstrated by Maysene Logistics.

• Holistic insight from industry leaders : The webinar provided a comprehensive understanding of both the theoretical and practical aspects of systematic process implementation.

The Road Freight SME Summit continues to be a pivotal platform for industry leaders to share knowledge and best practices, empowering SMEs to thrive in a competitive market. Such was the success of this webinar that there was unanimous demand for a follow-up session to delve deeper into the tools and techniques for building sustainability into a transport business.

"It is widely recognised that SME businesses form the backbone of the World’s leading economies. Initiatives like this collaboration between industry experts is a vital component in the quest to develop and stimulate SMEs, thus playing a critical role in driving small business growth in South Africa. Such synergy not only empowers SMEs to thrive but also significantly enhances our nation's competitiveness on the global stage," concludes Naidoo.