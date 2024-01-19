SA apple and pear industry to bounce back in 2024

Apple export volumes are anticipated to increase by 7%, mainly due to young orchards coming into production coupled with more favourable weather conditions. Bi-red apples such as Gala (+5%), Cripps Red (+11%) and Bigbucks (+33%) are expected to drive the bulk of the volume increase.
There is also a positive outlook on Pink Lady volumes which is anticipated to increase by 8%, following the trend of the last few seasons.
The pear export estimate on the other hand indicates a more moderate outlook with a volume increase of 1% on last season’s volumes. Abate Fetel volumes are expected to decrease by -3% due to the earlier harvest and some frost damage.
Packham’s Triumph volumes are anticipated to remain the same as last season whereas the summer blushed pears such as Cheeky, Celina and Rosemarie are expected to slightly increase.
From a logistic standpoint, ports remain the most direct challenge to the sustainability of pome fruit producers.