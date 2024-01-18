Tongaat CFO appointed interim CEO

Tongaat Hulett has announced that the current chief financial officer, Rob Aitken, will take over as interim CEO from Dan Marokane from 1 March 2024.

On 8 December 2023, Marokane was appointed as the new CEO of Eskom.

In line with the commitment at the time of his Eskom appointment, to ensure a smooth handover, Marokane will work with the Tongaat team and the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) until the end of February 2024. With the adoption of Vision’s business rescue plan and the planning for its implementation in progress, Dan’s handover period will enable a smooth transition.

Marokane has been an integral member of the Tongaat board of directors and its executive team and has played a pivotal role since his appointment in 2018. Through his leadership he has guided the company in support of the BRPs throughout the business rescue process.

Aitken joined Tongaat in January 2018 to improve its processes and systems and has been a core member of the team playing a critical role in the turnaround plans of Tongaat. He has provided invaluable support to the BRPs since October 2022 and throughout the business rescue process.

Rob Aitken is a registered chartered accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. He has held various senior executive roles over the past 15 years and has developed a deep understanding of the sugar industry and the operations of Tongaat.