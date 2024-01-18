Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Tongaat CFO appointed interim CEO

    18 Jan 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    Tongaat Hulett has announced that the current chief financial officer, Rob Aitken, will take over as interim CEO from Dan Marokane from 1 March 2024.
    Source: Thamizhpparithi Maari via
    Source: Thamizhpparithi Maari via Wikimedia Commons

    On 8 December 2023, Marokane was appointed as the new CEO of Eskom.

    In line with the commitment at the time of his Eskom appointment, to ensure a smooth handover, Marokane will work with the Tongaat team and the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) until the end of February 2024. With the adoption of Vision’s business rescue plan and the planning for its implementation in progress, Dan’s handover period will enable a smooth transition.

    Marokane has been an integral member of the Tongaat board of directors and its executive team and has played a pivotal role since his appointment in 2018. Through his leadership he has guided the company in support of the BRPs throughout the business rescue process.

    Aitken joined Tongaat in January 2018 to improve its processes and systems and has been a core member of the team playing a critical role in the turnaround plans of Tongaat. He has provided invaluable support to the BRPs since October 2022 and throughout the business rescue process.

    Rob Aitken is a registered chartered accountant with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. He has held various senior executive roles over the past 15 years and has developed a deep understanding of the sugar industry and the operations of Tongaat.

    Read more: Tongaat Hulett, sugar industry, sugarcane, agriculture industry, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing
    NextOptions


    Related

    Biosecurity in South Africa: A perfect storm?
    Biosecurity in South Africa: A perfect storm?
     1 day
    Tru-Cape's Fruit-Full 3 clinches Best Gaming Solution at MTN App of the Year Awards
    Tru-Cape's Fruit-Full 3 clinches Best Gaming Solution at MTN App of the Year Awards
    2 days
    2024 SA Dairy Championships open for entries
    2024 SA Dairy Championships open for entries
    2 days
    SA red meat gains access to Saudi Arabian market
    SA red meat gains access to Saudi Arabian market
    2 days
    30 years into democracy: How has South Africa's agricultural sector performed?
    30 years into democracy: How has South Africa's agricultural sector performed?
     3 days
    Naspers Labs boosts agriculture skills with SA Harvest
    Naspers Labs boosts agriculture skills with SA Harvest
    10 Jan 2024
    Source: Tumisu via
    FAO reports decrease in global food prices for December
    9 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Unpacking the agriculture market's 2023 performance and forecasting 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Unpacking the agriculture market's 2023 performance and forecasting 2024
     8 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz